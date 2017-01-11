Finally, Airbnb for boats

Owning a boat is extremely expensive—usually prohibitively so—but using one is surprisingly affordable, if you know how to do it. Since boats don't do anyone any favors just sitting at the dock, Boatbound allows you to rent the unused boats of your fellow citizens and become a sailor (good man!).
Much like Airbnb, you can search for available boats by location, price range, capacity, etc. There are water vehicles to paddle, sail, and motor; in other words, all of your nautical needs can be fulfilled.
Of course, if you're a captain, you can advertise your own vessel and make some extra cash, which will offset the enormous costs of buying the thing in the first place.
With Labor Day approaching, you don't have that much more time in the water, so take advantage soon and get a 20 percent discount with the well-named coupon code "YACHTBALLER20." With Boatbound, you can do everything with a boat except name it.
