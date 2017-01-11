14 Brilliant Uses For Old Car Parts

Everyone knows how to make a cheap swing for kids out of a used tire, but what do you do when you've got your own Burj tower made of old wheels taking up space in your garage? As it turns out, you build a grill. That's just one of 14 uses for your old car parts that you need to do, stat.
1. Make lamps out of your old suspension pieces
2. Turn an old wheel into a fire pit
3. Make the coolest hose reel on the block
4. Have an old hood laying around? Try it as an awning
Bonus: Hook the headlights up to a proximity sensor and use them as security lights.
5. Make a weatherproof patio table with a little paint, good glue, and old tires
6. Use an old engine block as an absolutely baller wine rack
7. Build an entire patio furniture suite
8. Turn your old car seat into a rolling office chair or workshop stool
9. Engines are always great as coffee tables
Especially if it's a beautiful old Porsche, like this one.
10. Old seat belt? New key rack
11. Use an old coil spring as a paper holder / organizer
12. Make a bowl out of expired license plates
13. Instant clipboards for old license plates
If you've got the old kind without raised numbers.
14. Make your own badass treaded flip flops
Or you could always buy a pair, if you're not sure you can cut so smoothly.
