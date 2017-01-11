Cars

14 Brilliant Uses For Old Car Parts

By Published On 06/05/2015 By Published On 06/05/2015
Brilliant Uses For Old Car Parts
RedTire

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The 16 Most Outrageous Golden Globes Moments

related

Why Do Some People Smell So Much Worse Than Others?

related

The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean

Everyone knows how to make a cheap swing for kids out of a used tire, but what do you do when you've got your own Burj tower made of old wheels taking up space in your garage? As it turns out, you build a grill. That's just one of 14 uses for your old car parts that you need to do, stat.

Related

related

13 Car Hacks You Probably Aren't Doing (But Should)

related

These Are The Fastest Cars For Your Money, Period

related

12 Ways To Turn Your Car Into A High-Powered Mobile Office

related

13 Car Hacks You Probably Aren't Doing (But Should)
Reused car parts
Classified Moto

1. Make lamps out of your old suspension pieces

Brilliant uses for old car parts
FlashCraftArt

2. Turn an old wheel into a fire pit

Brilliant Uses for Old Car Parts
Prolifik-One

3. Make the coolest hose reel on the block

Badass uses for old car parts
38Chevy454

4. Have an old hood laying around? Try it as an awning

Bonus: Hook the headlights up to a proximity sensor and use them as security lights.

H/T: 38Chevy454

related

These Are The Fastest Cars For Your Money, Period
Sweet uses for old car parts
Morgaine Ford-Workman

5. Make a weatherproof patio table with a little paint, good glue, and old tires

Sweet uses for old car parts
The Owner Builder Network

6. Use an old engine block as an absolutely baller wine rack

Badass uses for old car parts
Andrea Barras

7. Build an entire patio furniture suite

Ways to make your old car parts badass
GSM Office Seats

8. Turn your old car seat into a rolling office chair or workshop stool

related

12 Ways To Turn Your Car Into A High-Powered Mobile Office
Awesome ways to reuse your old car parts
MB Photo

9. Engines are always great as coffee tables

Especially if it's a beautiful old Porsche, like this one.

Sweet ways to reuse old car parts
Thabto

10. Old seat belt? New key rack

Badass ways to reuse old car parts
Hanna Kristinsdottir

11. Use an old coil spring as a paper holder / organizer

Sweet uses for old car parts
Rebecca Paschke

12. Make a bowl out of expired license plates

Sweet uses for old car parts
Brian Carlisle

13. Instant clipboards for old license plates

If you've got the old kind without raised numbers.

Awesome uses for old car parts
Tire Flops

14. Make your own badass treaded flip flops

Or you could always buy a pair, if you're not sure you can cut so smoothly.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He’s adding castors to his old BMW seat in the immediate future.

Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
These Creepy Photos of Abandoned Cars Look Like the Apocalypse

related

READ MORE
5 Winter Warriors Under $10k That Are Perfect for Snow
Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
Mercedes Benz Is Actually Making a Pickup Truck

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like