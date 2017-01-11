25 Cars you need to drive before you die

For the consummate car guy, life would be incomplete without driving some of the finest pieces of machinery ever created. Sadly, for the lot of us, there's little to no chance of ever driving an original Shelby Cobra Daytona, Ferrari 250 GTO, or Formula One car.

However, there are myriad rides that you do stand a chance of piloting, and the 25 that follow should absolutely be requisites on your driving bucket list.