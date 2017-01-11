This is the Last Bugatti Veyron Ever Made

This isn't merely the 450th Bugatti Veyron produced. It's a 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, and it's officially the last Veyron that Bugatti will ever make. It's a fitting conclusion to the marque's decade-long run of building cars that smashed and reset the record for World's Fastest Production car, while remaining the kind of car you can comfortably drive to the very suavest of affairs.

This one even got its own name: Say hello to La Finale. Then say farewell to the Veyron.