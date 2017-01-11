Cars

This is the Last Bugatti Veyron Ever Made

This isn't merely the 450th Bugatti Veyron produced. It's a 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, and it's officially the last Veyron that Bugatti will ever make. It's a fitting conclusion to the marque's decade-long run of building cars that smashed and reset the record for World's Fastest Production car, while remaining the kind of car you can comfortably drive to the very suavest of affairs.

This one even got its own name: Say hello to La Finale. Then say farewell to the Veyron.

Bugatti Veyron La Finale
Bugatti

Bugatti's designers—and let's face it, at this point, they're basically tailors—wanted La Finale to pay homage to the first Veyron. To them, that meant far more than simply inverting the contrasting red and black.

Bugatti La Finale
Bugatti

The red isn't paint—it's tinted carbon fiber, which isn't exactly the easiest thing in the world to produce. In fact, Bugatti claims this is the first time red carbon fiber has ever been used on a car.

Bugatti Veyron La Finale
Bugatti

That red carbon fiber also makes its way into the interior, where it's left naked on the center tunnel and various trim pieces. The bulk of the car's leather stands in stark contrast...which happens to be the same shade as that of the very first Veyron.

Bugatti Veyron La Finale
Veyron

Compare La Finale's trim to its older brother, and you'll see that it's been blacked out. It's the only Veyron to leave the factory like that, and the black and red rims finish the look.

And with it, the Veyron.

Bugatti Veyron La Finale
Bugatti

All that's left now is for car number 450 to be delivered to its owner, who hopefully takes the car's otherworldly performance to heart, appreciates the eternal nature of its legend, and understands the importance of the arrival of the last scion of the Veyron family.

And when meeting a car so special, eternal, and important, there's only one appropriate greeting. In the words of Kurt Vonnegut, "farewell, hello, farewell, hello."


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He looks forward to the next Bugatti on the horizon.

