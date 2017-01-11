I Owned A Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse For A Day

"Have you ever driven a Bugatti before?" the driving instructor asked me.

"Shockingly, no, I haven't," I said, layered thick with the sarcasm needed when someone asks to see your driving resume while handing you the keys to a car whose insurance value is currently north of $2.5 million.

"Oh, it's good fun. You're in for a treat," he replied through a toothy grin.

And just like that, we were off.