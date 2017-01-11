Burt Reynolds' Trans Am is for sale

"New car. Gotta have a new car to block for the truck. Speedy car. Speedier than that." - Burt Reynolds, Smokey and the Bandit

Weird as it is for an entire generation of car guys to grow up watching a movie that's mostly about bootlegging beer, Smokey and the Bandit left an inexorable mark on the history of the Firebird. So much so that any "Black Special Edition" Trans Am is generally just called a "Bandit Edition" now. It also apparently struck a chord with Burt Reynolds, because nearly 30 years after the film, he bought himself a "Bandit Edition."

This is Burt Reynolds' personal Trans Am, and it's for sale.