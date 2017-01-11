Cars

You're Probably Going To Want This Super-Charged ATV. Immediately.

High Powered ATV
Can-Am

Have you always kind of wanted an ATV, but haven't found one that matches your EXTREME personality?

You'll be pleasantly surprised to stumble upon the Can-Am Maverick X ds—which promises 40% more torque than its closest competitor. Which is 100% more torque than I'm used to in my life, in the first place.

The Maverick
Can-Am

With 121 hp, two seats, and four seat options, the Maverick promises to be the most powerful factory-built ATV in the world. 

And with a rigid cage-steel frame and disk brakes on all four wheels, you'll be covered, just in case you can't handle all that power.

It's cool man. Happens to everyone.

