Cars

7 Legendary Cars On eBay You Can Legally Import To The U.S.

By Published On 04/27/2015 By Published On 04/27/2015
Cars You Should Import to the US
Tony Harrison
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Bumble Introduces Video Component Because You Don't Have Enough to Stress About

related

Behold Lanzhou's Beautiful Hand-Pulled Beef Noodles

related

The Real Cause of Food Coma is Stranger Than You Think

"What does he do?" "He's an importer." "Just imports? No exports?"—Elaine and George, talking about Art Vandelay, in Seinfeld.


If a car's over 25 years old, you can legally import it to the U.S. even it if was initially not allowed to be sold here. It involves a lot of paperwork, but for these seven, it's totally worth it.

Related

related

7 Iconic V12s For Less Than $50K On eBay

related

7 Vehicles Fit For Arnold Schwarzenegger For Sale On eBay Right Now
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

related

7 Iconic V12s For Less Than $50K On eBay
Cars for sale on eBay that you should be importing
albiontamar2013

1988 Lancia Delta Integrale

In the late 1980s, the Lancia rally team dominated in a way the world hadn't yet seen. Nothing could keep up with the four-wheel-drive, Italian sedan on dirt. Not that the road going version's anything to sleep on. Its acceleration will still beat the majority of cars out there. [See more]

Cars on eBay you should be importing
Jean-Jacques Marchand

1989 JDM R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R

This isn't just the car you fantasized about importing when you were in high school, this is a legit Japanese-market Skyline (that's a big deal to GT-R people) that's been modded like crazy and is pushing close to 700 hp. [See more]

Cars you should import from ebay

1986 Audi Quattro 2.1 Turbo

If you ever liked Audi, even in the slightest, this was probably your dream car at one point. The Quattro was the car that made all-wheel-drive a household name. But sadly, less than 700 examples were sold stateside back in the day. Those that did make it here were weakened in the name of the environment. This one doesn't have that problem. [See more]

Cars on eBay you should be importing to the US
agriculturalcrosscountryvehicles

Ex-Australian Army Land Rover Parentie

If you think this looks like a Defender, you're not wrong. The Parentie was more or less a Defender with a beefed-up diesel engine, and a galvanized steel chassis that shows zero signs of rust. Think of this like buying an ex-military Hummer, only in Land Rover guise. [See more]

related

7 Vehicles Fit For Arnold Schwarzenegger For Sale On eBay Right Now
Cars you should import to the US
mmauto2011

1971 Citroen DS

When it debuted, the DS was among the most technically advanced cars on Earth. It featured a self-leveling suspension and a design that many considered the most beautiful in the world. It would probably garner some attention on American roads. [See more]

Cars You Should Be Importing to the US
Supercars

1970 Alfa Romeo 1300 GTAm Junior

You're looking at an eminently classic Alfa that's a bona fide race car... and street-legal to boot. Technically, it's a replica of a race car, but absolutely no one is going to know that. A recent restoration included sending the engine all the way to Milan to have one of the world's top Alfa Romeo guys rebuild it to better-than-new specs. [See more]

Cars on ebay that you should import to the us
Jason Harder

1986 Aston Martin Lagonda

The Lagonda is one of those very few cars that looks both old and futuristic at the same time. It also happens to have one of the sleekest silhouettes you'll ever find on a sedan. The fact that it looks completely unlike anything else you've ever see on the road doesn't hurt, either. [See more]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He'll take the Lancia, thanks.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
7 Nissan Z's For Sale On eBay That Commemorate The Late Auto Designer
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
The Best 1950s and 1960s-era Race Cars on eBay Motors, 6/3/14
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
The Best Replicas On eBay Motors, 7/8/14
eBay Seven

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like