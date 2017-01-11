7 Legendary Cars On eBay You Can Legally Import To The U.S.

"What does he do?" "He's an importer." "Just imports? No exports?"—Elaine and George, talking about Art Vandelay, in Seinfeld.
If a car's over 25 years old, you can legally import it to the U.S. even it if was initially not allowed to be sold here. It involves a lot of paperwork, but for these seven, it's totally worth it.
1988 Lancia Delta Integrale
In the late 1980s, the Lancia rally team dominated in a way the world hadn't yet seen. Nothing could keep up with the four-wheel-drive, Italian sedan on dirt. Not that the road going version's anything to sleep on. Its acceleration will still beat the majority of cars out there. [See more]
1989 JDM R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R
This isn't just the car you fantasized about importing when you were in high school, this is a legit Japanese-market Skyline (that's a big deal to GT-R people) that's been modded like crazy and is pushing close to 700 hp. [See more]
1986 Audi Quattro 2.1 Turbo
If you ever liked Audi, even in the slightest, this was probably your dream car at one point. The Quattro was the car that made all-wheel-drive a household name. But sadly, less than 700 examples were sold stateside back in the day. Those that did make it here were weakened in the name of the environment. This one doesn't have that problem. [See more]
Ex-Australian Army Land Rover Parentie
If you think this looks like a Defender, you're not wrong. The Parentie was more or less a Defender with a beefed-up diesel engine, and a galvanized steel chassis that shows zero signs of rust. Think of this like buying an ex-military Hummer, only in Land Rover guise. [See more]
1971 Citroen DS
When it debuted, the DS was among the most technically advanced cars on Earth. It featured a self-leveling suspension and a design that many considered the most beautiful in the world. It would probably garner some attention on American roads. [See more]
1970 Alfa Romeo 1300 GTAm Junior
You're looking at an eminently classic Alfa that's a bona fide race car... and street-legal to boot. Technically, it's a replica of a race car, but absolutely no one is going to know that. A recent restoration included sending the engine all the way to Milan to have one of the world's top Alfa Romeo guys rebuild it to better-than-new specs. [See more]
1986 Aston Martin Lagonda
The Lagonda is one of those very few cars that looks both old and futuristic at the same time. It also happens to have one of the sleekest silhouettes you'll ever find on a sedan. The fact that it looks completely unlike anything else you've ever see on the road doesn't hurt, either. [See more]
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He'll take the Lancia, thanks.