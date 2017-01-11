10 Cars People Aren't Buying (But Should Be)

If you're in the market for a new car and happen to browse the most recent total sales figures in the U.S. for 2015, you'll notice some pretty interesting takeaways. At the top of the charts, you'll find ubiquitous rides like the Ford F-150 and Toyota Camry completely dominating. But if you dive a bit deeper, you'll begin to see that some of the best and most exciting cars made today aren't really doing that hot.

Take these 10, for example. Each one is a damn fine car that you should absolutely be throwing your money at.