10 Cars People Aren't Buying (But Should Be)

If you're in the market for a new car and happen to browse the most recent total sales figures in the U.S. for 2015, you'll notice some pretty interesting takeaways. At the top of the charts, you'll find ubiquitous rides like the Ford F-150 and Toyota Camry completely dominating. But if you dive a bit deeper, you'll begin to see that some of the best and most exciting cars made today aren't really doing that hot.
Take these 10, for example. Each one is a damn fine car that you should absolutely be throwing your money at.
1. Mazda 6
If the thought of 37,000 Mazda 6s being sold in six months sounds like a lot to you, consider this: It’s a few thousand dollars cheaper—and by most accounts better—than the Toyota Camry (which it’s in direct competition with). Show me someone in the 6, and I’ll show you the buyer that did their homework.
2. Cadillac ATS
America’s answer to the German sport sedan is every bit as sporty and lively as its rivals. It's also priced similarly, which is a huge bonus.
3. Nissan 370Z
Sporting 330 hp and good, neutral handling is one thing, but the 370Z has been around almost as long as the Camaro and has as strong a sporting tradition as nearly any car in its price range. It also doesn’t compromise its size to include things like rear seats. Still, it has been outsold a combined 25:1 this year by its American counterparts. And that's a lot.
4. Mercedes Benz B-Class
While BMW gets all the accolades—and sales—for its flashy-yet-unusual i3 electric vehicle, Mercedes’ EV is similarly priced, features a similar range, and a much more traditional and luxurious interior.
5. Audi Allroad
Evidently, if you’re unfamiliar with Audi’s Allroad, you’ve got something in common with most of your fellow Americans. At a root level, you can think of it as a lifted A4 that’s a little more capable when the terrain switches from tarmac to trail. In other words, it can go just about anywhere you’d realistically take a shiny and new $45,000 vehicle.
6. Chevrolet SS Sedan
Whether you call it the “working man’s M5,” or a throwback to the great American sedan from yesteryear, the SS is a 415 hp V8 with rear-wheel drive that you can get with a manual transmission. It’s the kind of car most manufacturers get nothing but derision for for NOT making.
7. BMW 2 Series
Despite costing only three-fourths as much as its 4 Series sibling, let alone being the most lauded BMW in years, the 2 Series is outsold by more than 4:1 by the larger coupe.
8. Hyundai Genesis Coupe
Hyundai’s little coupe starts just above the FR-S and BRZ in terms of price, but it’s much more Mustang- and Camaro-like when the light turns green. The bottom line is this: if you’re looking for a sporty coupe with rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission, and you don’t even take the Genesis Coupe into consideration, you’re probably caught up on the brand name.
9. Scion FR-S/Subaru BRZ
Despite the car’s mid-$20,000s price point and handling characteristics that seduce even the most jaded drivers, the FR-S and BRZ continue to dawdle beneath expectation. The simple fact is it’s a tough value proposition to beat if you’re into performance.
10. Lexus RC
Lexus’s new whip is a worthy adversary to its German rivals in the entry level luxury coupe segment, and to be fair, it's neck-and-neck with the Audi A5 for sales. But with less than 8,000 units sold so far, it has to be at least a little bit of a disappointment. And that’s a shame, because this car should not be taken lightly.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's one of 6,370 this year.
