14 Great Cars That Look Better With Skis

By Published On 01/15/2015 By Published On 01/15/2015
Cars that look great with skis
Subaru

Just as a Woodie straight from the 1940s looks impeccably great with a surfboard on the roof, there are some vehicles that, well, just look fantastic with skis on them. Hell, the DeLorean even came with a ski rack as optional equipment. Below are 14 that pull off the look better than just about anything else out there.

Can you do us one better? Shout it out in the comments.

Porsche 356
Matthias Wicke

Porsche 356

Sure, Porsches and skis have combined for some amazingly dangerous sports in the past, but today? Slow clap to the man or woman driving a 356 anywhere near where one would need skis.

Cars that look great with skis
Agnieszka Bernacka

Fiat 126

Frankly, if you can afford to go on skiing holidays, there's probably not much you'd want a Fiat 126 for. However, that doesn't make it any less impressive when you one that's clearly a hand-painted art car cruising down the street with the skis to match.

Cars that look great in snow
Jon Olsson

Nissan GTR

In all fairness, this is probably the easiest of any vehicle here to drive on packed snow, since the car's computers are so good at keeping the laws of physics in check. Perhaps that's what prompted Jon Olsson to get one.

Cars that look great in the snow.
Jon Olsson

Audi R8

Of course, Jon's Audi isn't exactly ugly in the snow.

Cars that look great with skis
Jon Olsson

Any Lamborghini

It doesn't matter if you're driving a Gallardo or an Aventador, ever since Lambo switched to AWD for every car, hitting the powder in a Lamborghini has a totally different meaning.

Cars that look great with skis
Koenigsegg

Koenigsegg Agera

Where's Jon Olsson's Koenigsegg? Really. How does he not have one yet?

Cars that look great with skis
Georg Peter Landsiedel

Vespa

There's a chance that taking an old Vespa out with skis on the back is every bit as crazy as driving a Koenigsegg on snow, but it's a hell of a lot cheaper when you lose control.

Cars that look great in skis
Max Guitare

1974 Peugeot 504

Good snow tires, a thermos full of piping hot joe, and a winding road up a snow-covered mountain in the French alps? Lookin' good Peugeot.

Cars that look great with skis
Mark Faviell

Mercedes-Benz W110

Classic '60s Mercedes, and skis? I want to go to there.

Cars that look great with skis
Eon Productions

Lotus Esprit

Good enough for Bond is good enough for you.

Cars that look great with skis
Bentley

Bentley Continental

No explanation needed.

Cars that look great with skis
Subaru

Every Subaru WRX

With or without skis, this car radiates pure fun. 

Cars that look great with skis
Sami Uskela

The Original Volkswagen Beetle

Use #1,001 for the Beetle.

Cars that look great with skis
nineleven

Fiat 500

The skis just might be bigger than the car, and there's nothing wrong with that.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He lives in a world without snow.

