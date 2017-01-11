14 Great Cars That Look Better With Skis

Just as a Woodie straight from the 1940s looks impeccably great with a surfboard on the roof, there are some vehicles that, well, just look fantastic with skis on them. Hell, the DeLorean even came with a ski rack as optional equipment. Below are 14 that pull off the look better than just about anything else out there.
Can you do us one better? Shout it out in the comments.
Porsche 356
Sure, Porsches and skis have combined for some amazingly dangerous sports in the past, but today? Slow clap to the man or woman driving a 356 anywhere near where one would need skis.
Fiat 126
Frankly, if you can afford to go on skiing holidays, there's probably not much you'd want a Fiat 126 for. However, that doesn't make it any less impressive when you one that's clearly a hand-painted art car cruising down the street with the skis to match.
Nissan GTR
In all fairness, this is probably the easiest of any vehicle here to drive on packed snow, since the car's computers are so good at keeping the laws of physics in check. Perhaps that's what prompted Jon Olsson to get one.
Audi R8
Of course, Jon's Audi isn't exactly ugly in the snow.
Any Lamborghini
It doesn't matter if you're driving a Gallardo or an Aventador, ever since Lambo switched to AWD for every car, hitting the powder in a Lamborghini has a totally different meaning.
Koenigsegg Agera
Where's Jon Olsson's Koenigsegg? Really. How does he not have one yet?
Vespa
There's a chance that taking an old Vespa out with skis on the back is every bit as crazy as driving a Koenigsegg on snow, but it's a hell of a lot cheaper when you lose control.
1974 Peugeot 504
Good snow tires, a thermos full of piping hot joe, and a winding road up a snow-covered mountain in the French alps? Lookin' good Peugeot.
Mercedes-Benz W110
Classic '60s Mercedes, and skis? I want to go to there.
Lotus Esprit
Good enough for Bond is good enough for you.
Bentley Continental
No explanation needed.
Every Subaru WRX
With or without skis, this car radiates pure fun.
The Original Volkswagen Beetle
Use #1,001 for the Beetle.
Fiat 500
The skis just might be bigger than the car, and there's nothing wrong with that.
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He lives in a world without snow.