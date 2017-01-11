These 10 Cars Will Be Worth A Fortune In The Future

There are quite a few vehicles—both classics and modern classics—that haven't yet exploded in price the way some of the sports and muscle cars of the 1960s have. On a hunch, I created an assemblage of cars I suspected would be primed for a rise in value soon, and cross-referenced with the Hagerty valuation index, which tracks the values of certain vehicles over multi-year periods.

Below are ten of the coolest cars that'll be worth a ton in the future. Invest wisely.