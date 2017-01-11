The Most Badass Movie Car Of The 1980s Is For Sale

Before Tiger Blood, Two And a Half Men, and even Platoon, Charlie Sheen starred in a movie called The Wraith as the undead spirit of a murdered teen out for revenge in the form of a possessed, invincible, street racing concept supercar. The Wraith was, quite simply, the ultimate badass 1980s movie car.
A few examples were made for the movie, and one's now for sale on Craigslist for a mere $150,000.
Originally, the M4S—commonly known now as the Turbo Interceptor—was a Dodge supercar concept that put out more than 440 hp, until experts from the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini were called in. The result was groundbreaking: not only did it have 800 hp from its mid-engined 2.2 liter turbo 4 cylinder, it pioneered a twin turbo setup later adopted by the Porsche 959 and Toyota Supra, among others.
Capable of 0-60 in just over four seconds en route to a top speed near 185 mph, the car nearly killed the stunt driver when it first appeared on the set of The Wraith. Two other prototypes were toned down for the sake of the film.
The film may have been cheesy, but the car was the real deal. Unfortunately the concept with the fire breathing 2.2 liter Chrysler engine is in the Walter P. Chrysler museum, but there’s a much tamer supercharged Pontiac V6 in this one.
If you don't happen to have $150k on hand, Amazon Instant Video does have The Wraith available.
Christian “Mental” Ward is a contributor to Supercompressor, retired Air Force Officer, frustrated racer, and actually has a Philosophy degree. If you have an unnatural hunger for stupid car pictures, self-promotion, and short videos of his three dogs, follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Vine.
