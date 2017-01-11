Cars

The Most Badass Movie Car Of The 1980s Is For Sale

By Published On 06/11/2015 By Published On 06/11/2015
New Century

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

related

This Blurry Slice of Ham is 2017's First Great Optical Illusion

related

Why People Are Fighting Over the Surprise Ending of 'La La Land'

Before Tiger Blood, Two And a Half Men, and even Platoon, Charlie Sheen starred in a movie called The Wraith as the undead spirit of a murdered teen out for revenge in the form of a possessed, invincible, street racing concept supercar. The Wraith was, quite simply, the ultimate badass 1980s movie car.

A few examples were made for the movie, and one's now for sale on Craigslist for a mere $150,000.

Related

related

The 9 Greatest Movie Car Chases of All Time

related

The 12 Spookiest Cars of All Time

related

The 9 Greatest Movie Car Chases of All Time
Joe Pappas

Originally, the M4S—commonly known now as the Turbo Interceptor—was a Dodge supercar concept that put out more than 440 hp, until experts from the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini were called in. The result was groundbreaking: not only did it have 800 hp from its mid-engined 2.2 liter turbo 4 cylinder, it pioneered a twin turbo setup later adopted by the Porsche 959 and Toyota Supra, among others.

New Cinema

Capable of 0-60 in just over four seconds en route to a top speed near 185 mph, the car nearly killed the stunt driver when it first appeared on the set of The Wraith. Two other prototypes were toned down for the sake of the film.

New Cinema

The film may have been cheesy, but the car was the real deal. Unfortunately the concept with the fire breathing 2.2 liter Chrysler engine is in the Walter P. Chrysler museum, but there’s a much tamer supercharged Pontiac V6 in this one.

If you don't happen to have $150k on hand, Amazon Instant Video does have The Wraith available.


Christian “Mental” Ward is a contributor to Supercompressor, retired Air Force Officer, frustrated racer, and actually has a Philosophy degree. If you have an unnatural hunger for stupid car pictures, self-promotion, and short videos of his three dogs, follow him on TwitterInstagram, and Vine.


Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Watching a $350K Lamborghini Murciélago Get Destroyed Is the Worst Holiday Gift

related

READ MORE
Why You Shouldn't Trust Your Car's Safety Rating

related

READ MORE
The Car You Drive and the Signals You Send
LexusIS_Oct16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like