The Legendary Chevrolet CERV I Is Up For Auction

In the American automotive landscape, there aren't many vehicles more influential and iconic than the Corvette. Even fewer can claim to be the direct progenitor of the modern Corvette and Zora Arkus-Duntov’s personal Corvette engineering test bed—just one can, to be exact. That car is the Chevrolet CERV I, and it's for sale. If you've got $2 million, this piece of automotive history can be all yours. If you don't have that kind of cash, feast your eyes on the stuff of legend below.
The auction will take place in Montery on August 13-15. If you plan on being in the area with some serious funds, head to RM Sotheby's site to register to bid.
