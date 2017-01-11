Goldfinger Is Turning 50, So Christie's Is Having A 007 Auction Filled With Gold

When Goldfinger first came out, it taught us, or rather our parents, that the Aston Martin DB5 was the pinnacle of cool, that having a man crush is okay so long as it's Sean Connery, and you can get away with naming a character Pussy Galore. This was 50 years ago.

To celebrate the film's golden anniversary (see what we did there?), Christie's Auction House has five really awesome pieces of Goldfinger memorabilia up for auction. Bidding's open now, and closes on September 17th, the day of the anniversary.