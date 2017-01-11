9 Classic Cars Reimagined as Star Wars Landspeeders

Luke Skywalker's old Landspeeder is a hall of fame-level sci-fi ride, but its design makes it look more like an old DC-10 jumbo jet than a sports car. So French photographer and Star Wars fan Renaud Marion recently showcased a series of photos that reimagined classic cars as Landspeeders. The project is called Air Cars, and though we sadly won't be seeing any of 'em in Episode VII, they're all available for purchase as prints.
300 SL Roadster
Obi-Wan would drive this car. He'd have to.
E-Type Jaguar
The XKE is a car that will forever rate as one of the most classic of all time, and one that performed on par with anything it was put up against. Luke belongs in an E-Type.
Chevrolet El Camino
Uncle Owen driving around with a bunch of miscellaneous tools and droid parts in back just seems right, doesn't it?
Porsche 356
Sporty. Sassy. Very capable when needed. Definitely Leia's car.
Gullwing Mercedes 300SL
Pre-Darth Vader Anakin. This car once belonged to Paul O'Shea, an amateur road racer who won the 1956 SCCA National Championship. Sound familiar?
Lincoln Continental
Well, this one's too obvious.
Mercedes 190SL Roadster
It's a classy ride for Amidala, no?
Jaguar XK120
To look at it, you'd never know the XK120 was the fastest car you could buy when it came out. Yoda, it must be.
Aston Martin DB5
What, you think James Bond's car of choice could be driven by anyone other than Han Solo? He's the hero who gets the girl; of course he gets the Aston.
Aaron Miller is the Cars editor for Thrillist, and can be found on Twitter. He never liked the design of the Landspeeder until now, even though he has a soft spot for the DC10.