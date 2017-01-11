Cars

7 Of The Most Pristine Classic Cars For Sale On eBay

Porsche
"The quality is remembered long after the price is forgotten."—Sir Henry Royce, co-founder of Rolls-Royce


The most pristine classics you can buy on eBay this week, for when "almost perfect" isn't good enough.


 

aasesales

1970 Porsche 911 S

This 911 might actually be the best deal on this list. Over 800 man hours were spent restoring this car…at $85 an hour. There’s virtually no piece of this car that wasn’t removed, inspected, polished to within an inch of its life, and put back on. The end result is a pretty perfect 911 S that’s ready to be enjoyed just as the Porsche family intended. [See More]

classicarivals

1963 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud III Fixed Head Coupe

This car was originally bought by the family that owned the 76 chain of gas stations. Flash forward a couple of generations, and the restoration process took over a decade to pull off, and involves things like importing wood from Africa, and learning how to replicate an old English technique to age the leather. [See More]

$bringmoney$

1969 Yenko Camaro

Yenko was essentially Chevy’s factory drag racing package. On the Camaro, that meant 427 cubic inches under the hood and a suite of changes ranging from tires to rear-end gearing to help the car take full advantage of such an engine. This is one of the first 50 ever built, so, as pony cars go, it’s kind of a big deal. [See More]

jeepsterjim

1950 Willys Overland Jeepster

The Jeepster was the first Jeep aimed at the everyday driver instead of the military or farmhands needing a work truck. It’s about as bare-bones as you get—there aren't even any windows. Still, if you want an ultra-basic original Jeep, it’s kinda the ultimate convertible. This particular one was so thoroughly restored it’s essentially a brand new vehicle, with just 35 miles on the clock. [See More]

Ohio Verticals

1968 Bizzarrini 5300 Stradale

The Bizzarini 5300 was designed by a band of ex-Ferrari employees after a factory revolt, and it was among the fastest cars in the world when it debuted. Now, it's simply the sexiest Italian supercar you've never heard of. At 43 inches, it’s just barely taller than the GT40, and it has all the luxuries you’d expect from an Aston Martin. Not bad, eh? [See More]

kmc100

1966 Pontiac GTO

Did you know there’s an International Show Car Association? Because there is. And the ISCA ranks this GTO as the 19th best restored car in the entire country. For any make. Simply put, if you want to buy a mint condition convertible muscle car, you’d be pretty hard pressed to find a better one than this. [See More]

1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Roadster

This car was owned for over a decade by the president of the Dallas Mercedes Club. That's nothing like the Dallas Buyers Club, but that should clue you into the fact that it's been babied about as much as a car can be babied. It was fully restored a few years ago and has since won numerous shows, including the Mercedes-Benz Concours d'Elegance. So, it's sort of officially pretty damn good. [See More]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He owns a modern classic, but he wouldn't call it pristine, by a long shot.

