7 Classic Convertibles For Under $15k On eBay

“A girl in the convertible is worth five in the phone book.”—Mae West
Why not buy an affordably awesome convertible for the summer, then sell it at the end of the season for close to what you paid? Here’s seven of the coolest convertibles available on eBay right now, none of which will break the bank.
1989 Jaguar XJS
With its silky V12, chiseled lines, and red leather/burled wood interior that’s NSFW-levels of beautiful, this Jag oozes old money. Toss a squash racquet back in the back for effect and you’re ready to crash the country club. [See more]
1976 Cadillac Eldorado
The last of the great land-yachts, the 1976 ElDorado is 19 feet and 500 cubic inches of pure American elegance. It’s a rolling living room. Toss four friends in the back and a pair of steer horns on the front and you’ll transform into the king of the road. [See more]
1970 Mercedes Benz 450SL
This 450 has Mercedes’ bulletproof 4.5 liter V8, and this one stands out from the crowd for those gorgeous wire wheels alone. Plus it once belonged to oil magnate T. Boone Pickens’ brother, which is a, uh, conversation starter, I guess… [See more]
2002 BMW M3
While this is by far the newest car on our list, any M-Car is an instant classic. This one has a proper six-speed, and the Carbon Black exterior (which's really a dark, dark blue) has me seriously considering buying this one myself. [See more]
1994 Porsche 968
The 968 is an oft-forgotten member of the Porsche line-up, but insiders will admit that these were probably Stuttgart’s most technologically advanced cars (of the era) and an absolute blast to drive. This one lives in Hawaii, which may make shipping costs a bit prohibitive, but that’s just a sign that you need to spend the summer in Hawaii. [See more]
1965 Ford Mustang
No discussion of affordable classic convertibles would be complete without a mention of one of the most iconic of all American cars: the first generation Mustang. It's as good looking now as it was fifty years ago, and the fact that Ford produced so many (seriously, by March of 1966 it had rolled out 1,000,000 of them) means prices have stayed reasonable and spare parts are plentiful. [See more]
1974 Triumph Spitfire
Can you find a convertible that’s faster or more reliable for less than fifteen grand? Certainly. Would it have a cooler name? Not a chance. [See more]
