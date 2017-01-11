This Spitfire Was Buried On A Beach For 40 Years And You Can Buy It

One of the most crucial fighter planes of WWII, the Spitfire is what legends are made of. The one you're looking at is about to hit the auction block at Christie's, where it's expected to fetch close to $4,000,000. It was shot down over France in 1940, left an indelible mark on The Great Escape, and spent the better part of 40 years buried under a sandy beach.

After a painstaking restoration, Christie's claims it's one of just two original Mk. I Spitfires in operational condition anywhere in the world. And it's backstory is just as incredible.