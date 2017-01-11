The Confederate Hellcat Speedster Will Steal Your Lunch Money

There are some custom bikes that look like they belong in a zombie wasteland, and there are some sleek ones that make you look like you're on your way to a photo shoot with swimsuit models sipping espresso.

Then there's this. The Confederate Hellcat Speedster is basically the bike the Grim Reaper would ride en route to a particularly ill-fated photo shoot with swimsuit models sipping espresso. It's sleek, it's mean, and unlike lots of other customs, you can buy it.