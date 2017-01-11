Meet The Cricket Trailer: Your New Summer Home

Some people want their summer homes by a stoic lake, in the middle of the woods somewhere. Others prefer the sanctity of the ocean, with a beachside bungalow. And some people just want to sleep in their car, and drive around a lil' bit.
For those who would select "All of the above" on a Scantron questionnaire, the Cricket Trailer might be right for you.
Cricket ensures their trailer is rugged enough to withstand the elements, as well as the unpredictable roads one tends to run into while wanderlusting, while still being lightweight enough to be pulled by a four-cylinder engine.
This level of adventure ain't cheap, with the Cricket costing $21,700. But can you really put a price on the freedom you get when you hit the open road?
Check out this live action video to see the Cricket in full, inside and out.