The $10k Uber: NYC to SF and Other Ludicrous Destinations

Uber is available in hundreds of US cities, but what if you wanted to travel from one to another? And what if it was across the country?
Using the "fare estimate" button within the app, we calculated how much it would cost to take an Uber from our NYC offices in SoHo to landmarks across the America. Of course, whether or not the driver would actually want to make the trip to Disney World is up to them, even if your money's good.
Mt. Rushmore
Price: $6,039 - $8,045
Address: 13000 S Dakota 244, Keystone, South Dakota
Miles: 1,721
How Long: 26 hours
Mall of America
Price: $2,810 - $3,741
Address: 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, Minnesota
Miles: 1,198
How Long: 18 hours, 36 minutes
The Hoover Dam
Price: $7,115 - $9,481
Address: Hoover Dam, United States
Miles: 2,532
How Long: 37 hours
Disneyland
Price: $6,441 - $8,581
Address: 1313 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim, California
Miles: 2,770
How Long: 41 hours
Golden Gate Bridge
Price: $7,083 - $9,437
Address: Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, California
Miles: 2,914
How Long: 43 hours
The White House
Price: $562 - $739
Address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC
Miles: 226
How Long: 4 hours
Bellagio Hotel
Price: $6,061 - $8,075
Address: 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada
Miles: 2,528
How Long: 37 hours
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Price: $1,098 - $1,458
Address: 1100 East 9th Street, Cleveland, OH
Miles: 462
How Long: 7 hours
The Alamo
Price: $4,237 - $4,645
Address: 300 Alamo Plaza , San Antonio, Texas
Miles: 1,822
How Long: 27 hours
The Hollywood Sign
Price: $6,480 - $8,634
Address: Hollywood, California
Miles: 2,780
How Long: 41 hours
Walt Disney World
Price: $2,574 - $3,423
Address: Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Miles: 1,088
How Long: 16 hours
Wrigley Field
Price: $2,804 - $3,731
Address: 1060 W. Addison St, Chicago, Illinois
Miles: 795
How Long: 12 hours
The Playboy Mansion
Price: $6,480 - $8,634
Address: 10236 Charing Cross Rd, Los Angeles, California
Miles: 2,787
How Long: 42 hours
Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor, check out his arsenal tweets from his tweet-machine: @CandyandPizza