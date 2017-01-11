Cars

The $10k Uber: NYC to SF and Other Ludicrous Destinations

Published On 02/24/2015
How Much Would An Uber Cost From New York To Landmarks in California, The Alamo, Golden Gate Bridge, White House
Iseecars

Uber is available in hundreds of US cities, but what if you wanted to travel from one to another? And what if it was across the country?

Using the "fare estimate" button within the app, we calculated how much it would cost to take an Uber from our NYC offices in SoHo to landmarks across the America. Of course, whether or not the driver would actually want to make the trip to Disney World is up to them, even if your money's good.

Cross Country Uber

Mt. Rushmore

Price: $6,039 - $8,045
Address: 13000 S Dakota 244, Keystone, South Dakota 
Miles: 1,721
How Long: 26 hours

How Much Would An Uber Cost From New York To Landmarks in California, The Alamo, Golden Gate Bridge, White House
Wordpress/Cbsminnesota

Mall of America

Price: $2,810 - $3,741
Address: 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, Minnesota 
Miles: 1,198
How Long: 18 hours, 36 minutes

How Much Would An Uber Cost From New York To Landmarks in California, The Alamo, Golden Gate Bridge, White House
Hdrinc

The Hoover Dam

Price: $7,115 - $9,481
Address: Hoover Dam, United States
Miles: 2,532 
How Long: 37 hours 

How Much Would An Uber Cost From New York To Landmarks in California, The Alamo, Golden Gate Bridge, White House
Rcocdd

Disneyland

Price: $6,441 - $8,581
Address: 1313 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim, California 
Miles: 2,770
How Long: 41 hours

How Much Would An Uber Cost From New York To Landmarks in California, The Alamo, Golden Gate Bridge, White House
Wikimedia

Golden Gate Bridge

Price: $7,083 - $9,437
Address: Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, California 
Miles: 2,914
How Long: 43 hours 

How Much Would An Uber Cost From New York To Landmarks in California, The Alamo, Golden Gate Bridge, White House
Carnegie

The White House

Price: $562 - $739
Address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 
Miles: 226
How Long: 4 hours

How Much Would An Uber Cost From New York To Landmarks in California, The Alamo, Golden Gate Bridge, White House
Wikimedia

Bellagio Hotel 

Price: $6,061 - $8,075
Address: 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada
Miles: 2,528
How Long: 37 hours 
 

How Much Would An Uber Cost From New York To Landmarks in California, The Alamo, Golden Gate Bridge, White House
Blogspot

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 

Price: $1,098 - $1,458
Address: 1100 East 9th Street, Cleveland, OH
Miles: 462
How Long: 7 hours

How Much Would An Uber Cost From New York To Landmarks in California, The Alamo, Golden Gate Bridge, White House
Sourcefed

The Alamo

Price: $4,237 - $4,645
Address: 300 Alamo Plaza , San Antonio, Texas
Miles: 1,822
How Long: 27 hours 

Chapman

The Hollywood Sign

Price: $6,480 - $8,634
Address: Hollywood, California
Miles: 2,780
How Long: 41 hours

How Much Would An Uber Cost From New York To Landmarks in California, The Alamo, Golden Gate Bridge, White House
Layoverguide

Walt Disney World

Price: $2,574 - $3,423
Address: Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Miles: 1,088 
How Long: 16 hours

How Much Would An Uber Cost From New York To Landmarks in California, The Alamo, Golden Gate Bridge, White House
Tumblr

Wrigley Field

Price: $2,804 - $3,731
Address: 1060 W. Addison St, Chicago, Illinois 
Miles: 795 
How Long: 12 hours

How Much Would An Uber Cost From New York To Landmarks in California, The Alamo, Golden Gate Bridge, White House
Realtytoday

The Playboy Mansion

Price: $6,480 - $8,634
Address: 10236 Charing Cross Rd, Los Angeles, California 
Miles: 2,787
How Long: 42 hours


Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor, check out his arsenal tweets from his tweet-machine: @CandyandPizza 

