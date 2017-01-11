The $10k Uber: NYC to SF and Other Ludicrous Destinations

Uber is available in hundreds of US cities, but what if you wanted to travel from one to another? And what if it was across the country?

Using the "fare estimate" button within the app, we calculated how much it would cost to take an Uber from our NYC offices in SoHo to landmarks across the America. Of course, whether or not the driver would actually want to make the trip to Disney World is up to them, even if your money's good.