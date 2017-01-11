Cars

Rule The Galaxy With Darth Vader's Harley

Darth Vader's Harley
All Photos: Bobby Ho

If Darth Vader were real, and existed in our time, he'd definitely be riding a hog—this one, in fact. It started out life as a 2009 Harley Davidson Fat Bob before getting a makeover by the Taiwanese shop Rough Crafts, who've promptly named it Dyna Guerilla.

Darth Vader's Harley

Taiwan's laws are pretty restrictive in terms of what you can and can't do to bikes, so the engine and frame were basically left as Harley intended. That didn't stop Rough Crafts from lowering the front, however, to give it a meaner stance.

Darth Vader's Harley

Some of the best shops in the world were sourced for everything from the new suspension to those awesome wheels, while the handlebars, exhaust, and just about every piece of minor trim were built in-house.

Darth Vader's Harley

Everything's completely blacked out, right down to the brakes (they're made from carbon), and the majority of it's covered in a matte finish.

The force is strong with this one.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He wrote this piece while picturing Vader riding the bike and using his lightsaber in the most epic jousting match of all time.

