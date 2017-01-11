The Custom R2-D2 VW Bus Is Out Just In Time For The Star Wars Reboot

In a mashup of two of our favorite things–tricked-out VW buses and R2-D2ed versions of everyday items–we bring you one of the best car mods in the galaxy: the R2D2 VW Bus.
The bus began its life as a 1992 VW Bus, or Kombi, as they're known in modder César Aguzzoli's native Brazil, and was in dire need of an upgrade. After a Star Wars movie marathon, a design plan began to formulate. Fortunately, it wasn't as a pod racer.
Although it looks like a super-custom paint job, the design actually comes from hours of painstaking photoshop design and application of computer-printed vinyl stickers.
Aguzzoli nailed even the tiniest details of the droid design, from R2's legs above the wheels to the circuitry.
This mod is definitely an eye-catcher. Best of all: Aguzzoli shared his design plans with the Internet, so if you have an old white bus of your own, all you have to do is follow the instructions found here and you're only steps away from an R2 unit of your own.
