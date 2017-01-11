These Four Glorious Supercar Cutaways Illustrate How Speed Works

Even if you don't know who David Kimble is, if you love cars, we're betting you've seen his work. He's the artist responsible for most of the incredible cutaway car art that's been hanging on car guys' walls since the 1980s, giving us all x-ray vision into the innards of our favorite automobiles. Feast your eyes on some of the best examples of his work of the supercars of the 1980s.
1985 Ferrari Testarossa
1989 Ferrari F40
1986 Porsche 959
1986 Lamborghini Countach
H/T: Roadandtrack.com
