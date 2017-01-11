Cars

These Four Glorious Supercar Cutaways Illustrate How Speed Works

Even if you don't know who David Kimble is, if you love cars, we're betting you've seen his work. He's the artist responsible for most of the incredible cutaway car art that's been hanging on car guys' walls since the 1980s, giving us all x-ray vision into the innards of our favorite automobiles. Feast your eyes on some of the best examples of his work of the supercars of the 1980s.

1985 Ferrari Testarossa

1989 Ferrari F40

1986 Porsche 959

1986 Lamborghini Countach


H/T: Roadandtrack.com

