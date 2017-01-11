3 Legendary All American Racers Are for Sale

In any list of American motorsport legends, Dan Gurney's name belongs next to those of Carroll Shelby, Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt, and Phil Hill. Even more impressive and long-lasting than his driving exploits, however, is his All American Racers squad, and the vehicles it developed. AAR was co-founded by Gurney and Shelby with a hefty helping of support from Goodyear, and over the years, the company built a string of highly advanced racers that won in Formula 1, Trans Am, and at the Indy 500. There was even a bike (more below.)

At this month's RM Pebble Beach auction, not just one, but four AAR vehicles have popped up, so we thought we'd take a closer look.