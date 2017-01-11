Darth Vader's Pontiac

Darth Vader. Nice guy...as a kid.

Then he grew up to become the face of an evil empire. That's kinda what this 1970 Pontiac Firebird is. Forty years ago, it was a normal Firebird not significantly different from the others on the road. Now, though, it's gone to the dark side in the form of the force...ed induction. Sorry. Twin turbos push the already monstrous big block V8 to around 1,200 hp, or just under two full Corvette Z06s worth of oomph.

And this sucker's just getting started.