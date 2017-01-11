Gratuitous Car Porn
15 Glorious Photos of the Legendary Ferrari P4

Published On 02/04/2015
1967 Ferrari 330 P4
Amy Shore
The Ferrari 330 P4 was built with a singular purpose: lead Ferrari's counterattack after the all-out assault waged by Ford in the form of the GT40. And although the P4 managed a clean sweep at 1967's 24 Hours of Daytona, the GT40s proved too tough to take down at Le Mans.

Ferrari decided to only produce a handful of 330 P4s, leaving anyone who wanted one at the mercy of skilled fabricators to build one from scratch, often at upwards of half a million dollars. This is one of those replicas, built a few years ago by RM Wilson Engineering, and shot by the incredibly talented British photographer Amy Shore. Simply put, it's stunning.

related

Build Your Own Ferrari With LEGO's Speed Champions
1967 Ferrari 330 P4
Amy Shore


It's a bit strange to think of a car that was considered by some to be the most beautiful car ever produced by Ferrari as something that's been historically overshadowed, but such is the fate of anything that stood in the Ford's path in those dominant years.

1967 Ferrari 330 P4
Amy Shore


The car is nothing short of a work of art. Note the lines and attention to detail, like the slits behind the rear wheel to help the car stay planted at over 200 mph.

1967 Ferrari 330 P4
Amy Shore

1967 Ferrari 330 P4
Amy Shore


And art is typically produced in a studio. Here's the garage that RM Wilson calls its base of operations.

1967 Ferrari 330 P4
Amy Shore

1967 Ferrari 330 P4
Amy Shore


It might look a little haphazard at times, but take a closer look at some of the random car parts laying around.

1967 Ferrari 330 P4
Amy Shore

1967 Ferrari 330 P4
Amy Shore


In case you haven't noticed yet, the shop also makes replicas of 1950s-era formula racers as well.

Ferrari 330 P4
Amy Shore


It's unintended, but the shop's a fitting tribute to the old garragista days of motorsport, when championship-caliber race cars really could be built in small garages like this.

1967 Ferrari 330 P4
Amy Shore


Then again, once the car's out in the daylight, who cares where it came from? My god, just look at that thing.

1967 Ferrari 330 P4
Amy Shore


Honestly, if the P4 doesn't get your motor running, you should talk to your doctor about your options.

1967 Ferrari 330 P4
Amy Shore


1967 Ferrari 330 P4
Amy Shore


Here's why it doesn't matter that the car's not one of the three* 330 P4's originally built. On a track, heavy in a braking zone from 200 mph, with that utterly sexy V12 drilling a hole in your eardrums as you blip the throttle to downshift, you've got to be as precise as a neurosurgeon to make sure you're in the right gear.

All while you're imagining the GT40s menacingly filling your mirrors.

*There was also one 330 P3/4 produced. Some count it. Others don't.

1967 Ferrari 330 P4
Amy Shore


In some respects, the replica's more impressive than the original. In the '60s, a team of Enzo's best men worked feverishly to get the car to go as quickly as possible. Here, it's just a few guys in a small shop, painstakingly making everything as perfectly similar to the original as they possibly can.

1967 Ferrari 330 P4
Amy Shore


Score one for labors of love.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. One lap, even at 5/10ths, and he'll be happy.

