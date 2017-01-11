15 Glorious Photos of the Legendary Ferrari P4

The Ferrari 330 P4 was built with a singular purpose: lead Ferrari's counterattack after the all-out assault waged by Ford in the form of the GT40. And although the P4 managed a clean sweep at 1967's 24 Hours of Daytona, the GT40s proved too tough to take down at Le Mans.
Ferrari decided to only produce a handful of 330 P4s, leaving anyone who wanted one at the mercy of skilled fabricators to build one from scratch, often at upwards of half a million dollars. This is one of those replicas, built a few years ago by RM Wilson Engineering, and shot by the incredibly talented British photographer Amy Shore. Simply put, it's stunning.
It's a bit strange to think of a car that was considered by some to be the most beautiful car ever produced by Ferrari as something that's been historically overshadowed, but such is the fate of anything that stood in the Ford's path in those dominant years.
The car is nothing short of a work of art. Note the lines and attention to detail, like the slits behind the rear wheel to help the car stay planted at over 200 mph.
And art is typically produced in a studio. Here's the garage that RM Wilson calls its base of operations.
It might look a little haphazard at times, but take a closer look at some of the random car parts laying around.
In case you haven't noticed yet, the shop also makes replicas of 1950s-era formula racers as well.
It's unintended, but the shop's a fitting tribute to the old garragista days of motorsport, when championship-caliber race cars really could be built in small garages like this.
Then again, once the car's out in the daylight, who cares where it came from? My god, just look at that thing.
Honestly, if the P4 doesn't get your motor running, you should talk to your doctor about your options.
Here's why it doesn't matter that the car's not one of the three* 330 P4's originally built. On a track, heavy in a braking zone from 200 mph, with that utterly sexy V12 drilling a hole in your eardrums as you blip the throttle to downshift, you've got to be as precise as a neurosurgeon to make sure you're in the right gear.
All while you're imagining the GT40s menacingly filling your mirrors.
*There was also one 330 P3/4 produced. Some count it. Others don't.
In some respects, the replica's more impressive than the original. In the '60s, a team of Enzo's best men worked feverishly to get the car to go as quickly as possible. Here, it's just a few guys in a small shop, painstakingly making everything as perfectly similar to the original as they possibly can.
Score one for labors of love.
