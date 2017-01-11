15 Glorious Photos of the Legendary Ferrari P4

The Ferrari 330 P4 was built with a singular purpose: lead Ferrari's counterattack after the all-out assault waged by Ford in the form of the GT40. And although the P4 managed a clean sweep at 1967's 24 Hours of Daytona, the GT40s proved too tough to take down at Le Mans.

Ferrari decided to only produce a handful of 330 P4s, leaving anyone who wanted one at the mercy of skilled fabricators to build one from scratch, often at upwards of half a million dollars. This is one of those replicas, built a few years ago by RM Wilson Engineering, and shot by the incredibly talented British photographer Amy Shore. Simply put, it's stunning.