19 Minis To Make You Appreciate The Little Things In Life

By Published On 10/22/2014 By Published On 10/22/2014
Mini cooper car porn
All Photos Unless Otherwise Noted: BMW
The Mini is 55 years old now, and still one of the quirkiest cars to ever roll off an assembly line. Though it was introduced as an economy car in 1959, its prowess on a race track, and especially in rallying, earned it a reputation as a giant killer...literally, since much of its competition was larger to a hilarious extent. The tiny car's huge pop culture legacy was cemented in the original Italian Job, and the first generation Mini was produced with only minor cosmetic changes for over 40 years by a slew of manufacturers, until BMW bought the rights to the marque.

Below are 19 Minis that show just how quirky the car can be.

Mini Cooper
Park Street Parrot

When it's just Minis racing, the scale kinda gets lost until you see that the driver's helmet takes up almost the entire half of the windshield.

Mini cooper car porn

Hard to get more simple than a handful of gauges, a steering wheel, and a gearshift.

Mini Cooper

Still, depending on who produced it it was possible to get a mini with something that resembled a nice interior. Wooden dash and leather? On a Mini?

Mini Cooper

Honest question: If you have a Union Jack on a Mini, are you cool, or that guy?

Mini cooper car porn

Even the brand itself gets into the flag hoopla.

Mini Cooper car porn

Minis tended to own the prestigious Monte Carlo rally, dominating the event in the mid-late 60s, including a 1-2-3 finish in 1966 before the cars were disqualified over the type of filament in their headlights.

Mini Cooper

Headlight scandals aside, they were the car to have, essentially an overgrown go-kart that could go almost anywhere.

Mini Cooper car porn

Tony Harrison
Mini Cooper car porn

Yellow fog lights may or may not be the most effective, but they sure are pretty.

Mini Cooper

It takes an odd car company to show off their cars as capable when nearly flipping.

Mini cooper car porn

Mini Cooper
Tim Simpson

What was that about a lot of headlights?

Mini cooper car porn
Mini cooper car porn
Mini cooper car porn

Mini Cooper
m sew
Mini cooper car porn
Mini cooper car porn

Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He owns a newer MINI, but he'd love to have an original.

Jaguar D-Type + Scottish Highlands = Heaven On Earth
14 Land Cruisers To Pump Up Your Day
15 Haunting Photos Of A Beautiful Automotive Graveyard
