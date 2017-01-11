Cars

​Deus' New Ducati Is A Dream Come True

Deus Customs' Ducati Dreamliner
Deus ex Machina’s no stranger to knocking out some of the best and most beautiful custom bike builds in the world. The scrambler it recently completed at the request of Ducati shows exactly what the renowned shop can do when given a state-of-the-art base.


But this might be even better. It’s Deus' other new Ducati, a seriously modified monster that's known simply as "Dreamliner."

Deus Customs

It’s running the motor from a 750, but if it looks a little sportier than that, it's because the geometry is actually more similar to a Ducati 916 RS in terms of length and angles.

Deus Customs

The traditional Ducati frame isn’t present on the Dreamliner, it's been replaced by a more bespoke version that’s focused on being lightweight. Attached to that are shocks that’ve been re-valved specifically to match the rider’s weight.

Deus Customs

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Deus without some mindful labor in the appearance department. Most of the body work you’re seeing is hand-beaten from aluminum, but take a second to appreciate that awesome waterproof leather seat.

Deus Customs

Backroads? Backroads.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He needs more backroads.

