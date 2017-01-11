Cars

Deus Customs Is Bringing Back The Sidecar

By Published On 06/26/2015 By Published On 06/26/2015
Yamaha Racing

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

related

This Blurry Slice of Ham is 2017's First Great Optical Illusion

related

Why People Are Fighting Over the Surprise Ending of 'La La Land'

The eternal struggle of motorcyclists: whether or not having a sidecar makes your bike, typically the paragon of badassery, look completely ridiculous. It worked for Indiana Jones, but that was a long time ago, and come on, anything Indy touches is automatically cool by association. The motorcycle mod gods of Deus Ex Machina have put that concern to rest, at least for this bike: it's the XV950 D-Side, and you won't laugh at it—you'll want to ride it.  

Related

related

Deus Customs' Latest Is A Kangaroo Suede-Clad Beamer

related

Deus Customs' Latest Is A Kangaroo Suede-Clad Beamer
Yamaha Racing

The Italian build takes a stock Yamaha XV950 and tricks it out, raising the height of the seat, adding new aluminum front and rear fenders, a new exhaust system, and new six-piston brakes. 

Yamaha Racing

The watercraft-inspired one-wheeled sidecar is aerodynamically designed to ensure a smooth ride. It features the same slick color and line scheme of the bike, along with a padded seat, an additional light, and, of course, a prominent Deus nameplate.

YouTube/Yamaha Motor Europe

Check out this video for the story behind the build and watch the tandem carve up some Italian roads. If you're trying to double up this summer, get in touch with Deus here, since the bike can only be special-ordered. 


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Unfortunately, he'd probably be the passenger in this setup.

Want more of the world's best Rides delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Classic '60s Cruisers You Can Buy for Insanely Cheap Right Now
Going Going Gone

related

READ MORE
Hidden Red Flags to Watch Out for When Buying a Used Car

related

READ MORE
Why the Holidays Are the Best Time of Year to Buy a Car

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like