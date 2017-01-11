The World's First 3D Printed Supercar Is Here

The Blade has a 700 hp bi-fuel engine—it can run on either compressed gas or gasoline—and goes from 0-60 mph in two seconds, all while weighing in at only about 1,400 pounds. How's that for super?

DM plans to manufacture and sell a limited number of cars in its own microfactory in California. So if you're there (and you presumably have a ton of cash), you're in luck. But you might have another chance at a Blade, or something like it, even if you're not in California—DM plans to spread the manufacturing process to other small entrepreneurial teams around the world, so we might see other 3D prints popping up soon. Either way, the future of the road is looking pretty good.