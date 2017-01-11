The World's First 3D Printed Supercar Is Here

Divergent Microfactories has ushered in the future of car manufacturing and given the world the first 3D printed supercar: the DM Blade. Like most every other San Franciso-based company these days, DM claims to be disrupting its industry—but with how this car looks, we might actually take the claim seriously.
DM's 3D printing process represents an industry first: using aluminum joints and carbon fiber tubing to assemble the car's chassis by hand, DM claims that its production method will drastically decrease the amount of energy and pollution traditional manufacturing creates.
DM says the Blade will be greener, lighter, and safer than anything else on the road as a result of both their system and 3D printed materials.
All of that is fine and good, but this is supposed to be a supercar. Just how super is it?
The Blade has a 700 hp bi-fuel engine—it can run on either compressed gas or gasoline—and goes from 0-60 mph in two seconds, all while weighing in at only about 1,400 pounds. How's that for super?
DM plans to manufacture and sell a limited number of cars in its own microfactory in California. So if you're there (and you presumably have a ton of cash), you're in luck. But you might have another chance at a Blade, or something like it, even if you're not in California—DM plans to spread the manufacturing process to other small entrepreneurial teams around the world, so we might see other 3D prints popping up soon. Either way, the future of the road is looking pretty good.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. The future freaks him out.
