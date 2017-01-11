These Guys Turned Their Trucks Into Snowmobiles And You Can Too

If you live in New England, or anywhere else where double-digit snow dumps are a seasonal reality, then you know what a difference winter tires can make when the roads are slick. But considering how little Mother Nature seems to be holding back these days, it may be worth investing in a set of next-level wheels.

Meet American Track Truck, whose Dominator snowmobile-style rubber track systems can be swapped in for tires on nearly all common passenger vehicles. Giddy up!