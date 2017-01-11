Drive Like 007: How To Do A J-Turn

Everyone's seen a J-turn, but not everyone recognizes the term. The simplest way to describe the move is like this: you're driving in reverse, immediately pull a complete 180, and keep going in the same direction without losing any speed.

It's been featured in countless films, but it's also a real technique that Volvo's top drivers teach to the Swedish Secret Service. I recently had the chance to hang out with Volvo and they showed me how to pull a J-turn with immaculate precision. And now, I want to teach you.