Cars

Drive Like 007: How To Do A J-Turn

By Published On 03/02/2015 By Published On 03/02/2015
How to do a J Turn
Warner Bros
More Like This

related

How To Build A Sinatra-Worthy Home Bar In 12 Clicks

related

How To Make A DIY Soda Can Beer Sleeve For Public Drinking

related

5 Capri Sun Cocktails For Grown-Ass Adults

related

How To Make A DIY Air Conditioner For Under $20

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Caribbean Cruise Destinations for Your Next Itinerary

related

Oscar Predictions for Completely Clueless People

related

Irish People Taste American Seafood for the First Time

Everyone's seen a J-turn, but not everyone recognizes the term. The simplest way to describe the move is like this: you're driving in reverse, immediately pull a complete 180, and keep going in the same direction without losing any speed. 

It's been featured in countless films, but it's also a real technique that Volvo's top drivers teach to the Swedish Secret Service. I recently had the chance to hang out with Volvo and they showed me how to pull a J-turn with immaculate precision. And now, I want to teach you.

Related

related

I Drove a Volvo V60 Straight Through Donner Pass

related

I Thrashed Lexus's New M4 Rival Around A Private Track

related

Aston Martin Just Created Sex on Wheels: Meet Vulcan
More Like This

related

How To Build A Sinatra-Worthy Home Bar In 12 Clicks

related

How To Make A DIY Soda Can Beer Sleeve For Public Drinking

related

5 Capri Sun Cocktails For Grown-Ass Adults

related

How To Make A DIY Air Conditioner For Under $20

related

I Drove a Volvo V60 Straight Through Donner Pass
How to pull a J turn
Aaron Miller

Step 1: Throw it in reverse, but don't turn your head

Now accelerate, but watch your mirrors. Whatever you do, don't turn your head. You're gonna need both hands for this. Also, by watching your mirrors instead, you actually see more, since you can still see what's going on in front of you with your peripheral vision.

While you're doing this, look for a good place to turn around. You won't need a ton of room, but you can't do it in an alleyway, either.

How to do a J Turn
Aaron Miller

Step 2: Get your hands in position

Depending on which way you're going to spin, put your left hand (or right, if you're in a right hand drive car) at either 4:30 or 7:30 on the steering wheel, and get your other hand on the gearshift.

How to do a J Turn
Aaron Miller

Step 3: Let off the gas while cranking the wheel as fast as you can

When you let up on the gas, the weight of the vehicle will shift to the rear tires. As that happens, crank the wheel as sharply as you can. Your goal here is to break traction and induce a controlled spin.

How to do a J Turn
Aaron Miller

Step 4: Straighten back up

The millisecond you hit 90 degrees, bring the steering wheel back to straight as quickly as you can. The steering angle of the wheels is naturally trying keep the car turning, and by the time you get the wheel straightened, you'll be in the right direction.

related

I Thrashed Lexus's New M4 Rival Around A Private Track
How to do a J Turn
Aaron Miller

Step 5: Shift, and floor it

At the same time that you're cranking the steering wheel to straighten up, shift out of reverse with your right hand. If it's an automatic, 'Drive' is fine, or in a manual, the right gear depends on how fast you're going—use your best judgment.

Now floor it before you've finished unwinding the wheel to get the hell out of there.

How to do a J Turn
Aaron Miller

Step 6: Drive off like a goddamn boss

If you've got your wheels pointed forward, are in drive, and floored by the time the car completes its 180 degree turn, you're golden.

It might sound simple, and in theory it really is. However the amount of coordination involved in getting your hand and foot movements timed perfectly is remarkably staggering. Good luck.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He needs better coordination.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How To Swear on an iPhone Without Ducking Corrections
DIYSC

related

READ MORE
The DIY Cardboard Boombox
DIYSC

related

READ MORE
How To Make Your Own Gin
DIYSC

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like