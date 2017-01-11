Drive Like 007: How To Do A J-Turn

Everyone's seen a J-turn, but not everyone recognizes the term. The simplest way to describe the move is like this: you're driving in reverse, immediately pull a complete 180, and keep going in the same direction without losing any speed.
It's been featured in countless films, but it's also a real technique that Volvo's top drivers teach to the Swedish Secret Service. I recently had the chance to hang out with Volvo and they showed me how to pull a J-turn with immaculate precision. And now, I want to teach you.
Step 1: Throw it in reverse, but don't turn your head
Now accelerate, but watch your mirrors. Whatever you do, don't turn your head. You're gonna need both hands for this. Also, by watching your mirrors instead, you actually see more, since you can still see what's going on in front of you with your peripheral vision.
While you're doing this, look for a good place to turn around. You won't need a ton of room, but you can't do it in an alleyway, either.
Step 2: Get your hands in position
Depending on which way you're going to spin, put your left hand (or right, if you're in a right hand drive car) at either 4:30 or 7:30 on the steering wheel, and get your other hand on the gearshift.
Step 3: Let off the gas while cranking the wheel as fast as you can
When you let up on the gas, the weight of the vehicle will shift to the rear tires. As that happens, crank the wheel as sharply as you can. Your goal here is to break traction and induce a controlled spin.
Step 4: Straighten back up
The millisecond you hit 90 degrees, bring the steering wheel back to straight as quickly as you can. The steering angle of the wheels is naturally trying keep the car turning, and by the time you get the wheel straightened, you'll be in the right direction.
Step 5: Shift, and floor it
At the same time that you're cranking the steering wheel to straighten up, shift out of reverse with your right hand. If it's an automatic, 'Drive' is fine, or in a manual, the right gear depends on how fast you're going—use your best judgment.
Now floor it before you've finished unwinding the wheel to get the hell out of there.
Step 6: Drive off like a goddamn boss
If you've got your wheels pointed forward, are in drive, and floored by the time the car completes its 180 degree turn, you're golden.
It might sound simple, and in theory it really is. However the amount of coordination involved in getting your hand and foot movements timed perfectly is remarkably staggering. Good luck.
