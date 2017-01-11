I Drove A Race Car On The Street For An Entire Year

I felt like a fugitive

The car had a valid registration, but that didn’t mean it was legal, strictly speaking. The “regular” seat belts that were tossed aside, the aforementioned lack of a horn, and the absence of a parking brake were all ticketable offenses if I gave an officer the slightest reason to pull me over.

I scanned the road like a hawk. A huge convex rear view mirror made it easier to spot an officer rolling up behind me and gave me time to take the next turn without seeming suspicious. I didn’t have to -- the cage is the only thing that looks truly conspicuous on the car, and it's not illegal in and of itself -- but I still felt nervous all the time. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be on the lam, try getting in a race car and driving it down the street.