I Tried To Drive 836 Miles On A Single Tank. I Didn't Make It.

They said driving the 836 miles from Albuquerque to San Diego on one 13.2 gallon tank of diesel would be challenging. They weren't kidding.

Audi supplied me with a car—the fuel-sipping 2015 A3 TDi—topped off and sealed the tank, then paired me with a fellow journalist for the adventure. ​The obvious warnings, ominous statements, and downright threats emanating from Audi personnel made it seem like this excursion would be more Apollo mission than scenic road trip, and I had no idea whether or not I could, or would, succeed.

This is what that drive was like.