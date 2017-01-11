I Spent A Day Driving An Entire Fleet Of Lamborghinis

By mid-afternoon, the Huracan and I are old friends. I go out in a yellow one, right behind the instructor, Simone. When Simone's not showing schlubs like me how to drive Lambos on track, he's rallying across Europe.

We take off with two cars behind us, and I'm glued to his bumper since he's trying to go slow enough that we don't lose the other guys. We lose them anyway. We let them catch up, then take off again...promptly re-losing them. Crossing the line to start a new lap, I can hear the lead instructor chatting with Simone through my headset.

I don't speak Italian, but I hear the word "giallo" and as I'm braking and downshifting into turn one, I realize they're talking about me. Yellow. Suddenly, Simone takes off and I realize what "fast" really means. By the time we hit the back straight he must have nearly a dozen car lengths on me.