Gratuitous Car Porn
Cars

10 Stunning Photos of an Alfa Romeo T33 Driving The Targa Florio

By Published On 02/18/2015 By Published On 02/18/2015
Daniel Ricciardo and Alfa Romeo at the Targa Florio
Jim Krantz
More From Gratuitous Car Porn

related

16 Gorgeous Photos Of Singer's First Porsche Targa

related

Jaguar D-Type + Scottish Highlands = Heaven On Earth

related

11 Sexy Photos Of The Legendary Jaguar D-Type

related

17 Awesome Photos Of The Snow-Filled Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique

10 Stunning Photos of an Alfa Romeo T33 Driving The Targa Florio

Working for Red Bull happens to come with a few perks.

If you're the lead driver of Red Bull's Formula One team, and your name happens to be Daniel Ricciardo, one of those perks is getting to drive a mint condition 1972 Alfa Romeo T33 Race Car along the immensely classic Targa Florio route for a feature in the drink maker's magazine, Red Bulletin. Check out the amazing photos below.

Related

related

The Twin-Turbo Ferrari-Powered Alfa Romeo 4C

related

9 Fantastic Cars That Were Overshadowed At The Detroit Auto Show This Year

related

Half of Hollywood is Racing Jaguars in Italy Right Now
More From Gratuitous Car Porn

related

16 Gorgeous Photos Of Singer's First Porsche Targa

related

Jaguar D-Type + Scottish Highlands = Heaven On Earth

related

11 Sexy Photos Of The Legendary Jaguar D-Type

related

17 Awesome Photos Of The Snow-Filled Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique

related

The Twin-Turbo Ferrari-Powered Alfa Romeo 4C
Daniel Ricciardo in an Alfa Romeo at the Targa Florio
Jim Krantz

If you're unfamiliar, the Targa Florio was a race held on public roads, and featured some of the best race cars of the day zipping in and out of tiny Italian villages.

Daniel Ricciardo in an Alfa Romeo at the Targa Florio
Jim Krantz

Ah, the Alfa Romeo T33. In various guises it ranged from among the most beautiful cars in the world, to one of the fastest.

Daniel Ricciardo in an Alfa Romeo at the Targa Florio
Jim Krantz

This one clocks in at just under 1,500 lbs, and just over 400 hp.

Daniel Ricciardo in the Targa Florio
Jim Krantz

Don't think for a second that the stunning landscapes mean the race was easy. One of the car's original racers said of his former ride, "Your whole body was battered and bruised after a sportscar race. Driving these cars was extremely hard, physically.”

related

The future of vintage auto art

related

9 Fantastic Cars That Were Overshadowed At The Detroit Auto Show This Year
Daniel Ricciardo in an Alfa Romeo at the Targa Florio
Jim Krantz

The car's as much of a throwback as the route itself. It's little more than a fuel can with an engine in back and a steering wheel up front. Meaning the driver's responsible for just about everything else.

Daniel Ricciardo in an Alfa Romeo at the Targa Florio
Jim Krantz

That doesn't mean it's simple, even for a top flight racer like Daniel: "I’ve only ever used that type of gear shift in Formula Ford, and I wasn’t all that good at it."

Daniel Ricciardo in an Alfa Romeo at the Targa Florio
Jim Krantz

The race was discontinued as a competitive event back in the 1970s, leaving us to wonder what it could've been like today. At least this is a quick glimpse.

Daniel Ricciardo in an Alfa Romeo at the Targa Florio
Jim Krantz

Ricciardo sums up what it's like to drive such a classic racer succinctly: "It does what you expect it to: it’s a proper racing car!"

related

The Best Vintage Italian Rides On eBay, 12/2/14

related

Half of Hollywood is Racing Jaguars in Italy Right Now
Alfa Romeo T33 at the Targa Florio
Jim Krantz

Now we just need more like it.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He'd love to do the similar-and-still-around Targa Newfoundland some day.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Gratuitous Car Porn

related

READ MORE
11 Sexy Photos Of The Legendary Jaguar D-Type
Gratuitous Car Porn

related

READ MORE
19 Photos That Prove The Beauty of Goodwood
Gratuitous Car Porn

related

READ MORE
30 Brilliantly Modified Cars for the Zombie Apocalypse
Gratuitous Car Porn