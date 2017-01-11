7 Vehicles Fit For Arnold Schwarzenegger For Sale On eBay Right Now

“If my life was a movie, no one would believe it." - Arnold Schwarzenegger
These Governator-worthy rides will completely outmuscle the competition.
HC420SR
This isn't your run-of-the-mill personal hovercraft. It's a 42-foot, 25,000-pound mammoth used by coast guards and border patrol agencies. Even though two Cummins diesels help it hit over 28 knots while fully weighted down, it's a tough one to control at those speeds, so you can also get it with training lessons. If you want the real deal, you've found it. [See more]
Conquest Knight XV
How someone managed to spend close to a million dollars on one of the most intense-looking armored beasts you can buy as a civilian—and put it up for sale—is a mystery. Whatever the reason, it's almost definitely not because he or she was attacked in the Conquest Knight XV. Once upon a time, it was a Ford pickup, but now it's the kind of bulletproof truck you'd want to be driving in a personal game of chicken against Vladimir Putin. [See more]
T34B Mentor
The T34B was one of the most widely used prop planes in the American military, serving from just after WWII until the start of the 21st century as a training aircraft. Two seats means you can plot your escape with a partner in crime...or a bunch of gold. [See more]
1964 Nissan Patrol
You don't see many Nissan Patrols in the U.S. these days, but go virtually anywhere else in the world where having a rugged 4x4 can be a matter of life and death, and the Patrol has been going toe-to-toe with the Land Cruiser for over 60 years, both as a civilian and a military workhorse. [See more]
1974 BMW R90/6 Sidecar
It's impossible not to look like you're either chasing or being chased by someone when you're speeding down the highway in a classic boxer Beamer with a sidecar attached. It's just a fact of life that these are seriously cool bikes, even if bikes aren't your thing. Granted, you'd have to be crazy to go above 115 in this thing, but it's more than capable of doing so. [See more]
This 3,600 hp powerboat
One 900 hp engine should be enough, but not here. It has four of them. 3,600 hp! In the early 1990s it was the fastest thing on water, winning the offshore racing world championship. It might not be able to go on dry land like that hovercraft, but again, it has 3,600 horsepower. That's literally the only thing that matters. [See more]
1961 Aston Martin DB4
This DB4 is the still-badass predecessor to James Bond's DB5, made famous by the equally badass Sean Connery. It's easy to copy, so it takes a true connoisseur to appreciate something just a little bit different. 240 hp is always welcome, but so is the concourse-level restoration job that this car went through. Just please...don't blow this one up. [See more]
Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. With his vast Monopoly fortune, he's torn between the hovercraft and the Nissan.