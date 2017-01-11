Cars

7 Vehicles Fit For Arnold Schwarzenegger For Sale On eBay Right Now

By Published On 04/20/2015 By Published On 04/20/2015
Rides for any action film
Conquest
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Chipotle's Getting Sued for $2 Billion

related

Chipotle Blames Guacamole and TV Ads for Its Latest Problems

related

This Map Shows San Francisco Is Covered in Human Poop

“If my life was a movie, no one would believe it." - Arnold Schwarzenegger

These Governator-worthy rides will completely outmuscle the competition.

Related

related

The 8 Best Bollywood Chases Of All Time
More Like This

related

7 Of The All-Time Best Cadillacs You Can Buy On eBay

related

7 Presidential Watches You Can Buy Off eBay Right Now

related

7 Beautiful Beach-Ready Rides You Can Score On eBay Right Now

related

7 Incredible Porsches For Sale On eBay (That Aren’t 911s)

related

The 8 Best Bollywood Chases Of All Time
The best rides for action flicks
123gueven

HC420SR

This isn't your run-of-the-mill personal hovercraft. It's a 42-foot, 25,000-pound mammoth used by coast guards and border patrol agencies. Even though two Cummins diesels help it hit over 28 knots while fully weighted down, it's a tough one to control at those speeds, so you can also get it with training lessons. If you want the real deal, you've found it. [See more]

The best rides for making an action film on ebay
PrestigeImports123

Conquest Knight XV

How someone managed to spend close to a million dollars on one of the most intense-looking armored beasts you can buy as a civilian—and put it up for sale—is a mystery. Whatever the reason, it's almost definitely not because he or she was attacked in the Conquest Knight XV. Once upon a time, it was a Ford pickup, but now it's the kind of bulletproof truck you'd want to be driving in a personal game of chicken against Vladimir Putin. [See more]

The best rides on eBay for making an action film
atilla39

T34B Mentor

The T34B was one of the most widely used prop planes in the American military, serving from just after WWII until the start of the 21st century as a training aircraft. Two seats means you can plot your escape with a partner in crime...or a bunch of gold. [See more]

The best vehicles on eBay for making an action film
tinystrains

1964 Nissan Patrol

You don't see many Nissan Patrols in the U.S. these days, but go virtually anywhere else in the world where having a rugged 4x4 can be a matter of life and death, and the Patrol has been going toe-to-toe with the Land Cruiser for over 60 years, both as a civilian and a military workhorse. [See more]

The best rides on eBay for filming an action flick
Hewittj12

1974 BMW R90/6 Sidecar

It's impossible not to look like you're either chasing or being chased by someone when you're speeding down the highway in a classic boxer Beamer with a sidecar attached. It's just a fact of life that these are seriously cool bikes, even if bikes aren't your thing. Granted, you'd have to be crazy to go above 115 in this thing, but it's more than capable of doing so. [See more]

The best rides on ebay for making an action film
bandokey

This 3,600 hp powerboat

One 900 hp engine should be enough, but not here. It has four of them. 3,600 hp! In the early 1990s it was the fastest thing on water, winning the offshore racing world championship. It might not be able to go on dry land like that hovercraft, but again, it has 3,600 horsepower. That's literally the only thing that matters. [See more]

The best rides for action flicks on ebay
craveluxuryauto

1961 Aston Martin DB4

This DB4 is the still-badass predecessor to James Bond's DB5, made famous by the equally badass Sean Connery. It's easy to copy, so it takes a true connoisseur to appreciate something just a little bit different. 240 hp is always welcome, but so is the concourse-level restoration job that this car went through. Just please...don't blow this one up. [See more]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. With his vast Monopoly fortune, he's torn between the hovercraft and the Nissan.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Best Porsches For Sale On eBay, 10/7/14
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
The Coolest Vintage Rides for Sale On eBay, 8/5/14
eBay Seven

related

READ MORE
7 Iconic V12s For Less Than $50K On eBay
eBay Seven

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like