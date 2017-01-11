Cars

11 Embarrassing GIFs Of Idiots Trashing Their Cars

There are some cars that turn even the best of people into idiotic showoffs. As it so happens, those same cars generally have far too much power for their inexperienced drivers to handle. These often comical and embarrassing results are for those drivers.

 

1. Ferrari California (during a test drive)


 

2. Lamborghini Aventador 


3. C5 Corvette

 

4. Ferrari 550 Barchetta

 

 

5. Lamborghini Gallardo


6. Ferrari 458 Italia and Nissan GTR
 

7. Lamborghini Gallardo

 

8. BMW M4


 


9. Koenig Ferrari 512BB
 

 


10. C5 Corvette Z06
 

 


11. E46 M3

 

