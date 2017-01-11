All 8 Batmobiles, Ranked

Let's be honest: the Batmobile is a major reason kids love Batman. You could even make an argument that, if not for the car that's always awesome in any iteration, Batman is basically just another caped crusader running around dressed as a rat with wings.

Over the years, dozens upon dozens of Batmobiles have roamed the streets of Gotham, including some based on classics like the Jaguar E-Type and the Lamborghini Countach, but most of them only ever existed in comic book, cartoon, or video game form. These here are all of the real Batmobiles, dating back to the 1940s, ranked.