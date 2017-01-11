Cars

All The Cars From 'Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee,' Ranked

Published On 04/24/2015
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

There have been a slew of great cars featured on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee37 to be exact. And while most of them have been sublime pieces of history that anyone would love to take a ride in, some of them are just, well, old.

Here's all of 'em, ranked from worst to first. 

Comedians in Cars getting Coffee
Sony

37. 1971 AMC Gremlin

Episode: "The Sound of Virginity"
Guest: Jon Stewart

Comedians in cars getting coffee
Kimm Saatvedt

36. 1976 AMC Pacer

Episode: "The Over-Cheer"
Guests: George Costanza and Newman

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Barrett-Jackson

35. 1960 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II

Episode: "I Want Sandwiches, I Want Chicken"
Guests: Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

34. 1967 Austin-Healey 3000

Episode: "Mad Man in a Death Machine"
Guest: Ricky Gervais

Comedians in cars getting coffee
Hyman, ltd

33. 1952 Volkswagen Beetle

Episode: "Larry Eats a Pancake"
Guest: Larry David

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

32. 2012 Prevost X3-45 VIP

Episode: "It's Like Pushing a Building Off a Cliff"
Guest: Aziz Ansari

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

31. 1965 Saab 96 Monte Carlo 850

Episode: "I wasn't Told About This...With Special Feature: I'm Dying, Jerry"
Guest: Fred Armisen

Comedians in Cars getting Coffee
RM Sothebys

30. 1966 MGB

Episode: "So You're Mellow and Tense?"
Guest: Todd Barry

comedians in cars getting coffee
Lakeland Historic Cars

29. 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite

Episode: "Happy Thanksgiving Miranda"
Guest: Miranda Sings

Comedians i Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

28. 1976 Ford LTD Country Squire

Episode: "A Little Hyper-Aware"
Guest: Sarah Jessica Parker

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Barrett-Jackson

27. 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL

Episode: "Just a Lazy Shiftless Bastard"
Guest: Alec Baldwin

comedians in cars getting coffee
Sony

26. 1962 Volkswagen Bus

Episode: "It's Bubbly Time, Jerry"
Guest: Michael Richards

Comedians in cars getting coffee
Barrett-Jackson

25. 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A

Episode: "A Monkey and a Lava Lamp"
Guest: Brian Regan

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

24. 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE

Episode: "I'm Going to Take A Percocet and Let That One Go"
Guest: Ali Wentworth

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

23. 1978 AMC AMX

Episode: "The Sound of Virginity"
Guest: Jon Stewart

Comedians in cars getting coffee
Sony

22. 1959 Fiat 600 Jolly

Episode: "Comedy, Sex, and the Blue Numbers"
Guest: Louis C.K.

 

Comedians in cars getting coffee
Sony

21. 1965 Buick Riviera

Episode: "Two Polish Airline Pilots"
Guest: George Wallace

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Thomas Bersy

20. 1967 Jaguar Mark 2

Episode: "Opera Pimp"
Guest: Robert Klein

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Wikimedia Commons

19. 1994 Land Rover Defender 90

Episode: "The Unsinkable Legend: Part 1"
Guest: Jimmy Fallon

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Mercedes-Benz

18. 1970 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3

Episode: "Unusable on the Internet"
Guest: Bob Einstein

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

17. 1976 Triumph TR6

Episode: "I Hear Downton Abbey Is Pretty Good"
Guests: Colin Quinn and Mario Joyner

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

16. 1963 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia

Episode: "A Taste of Hell From on High"
Guest: Joel Hodgson

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

15. 1967 Volvo 1800S

Episode: "Feces Are My Purview"
Guest: Tina Fey

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

14. 1981 DeLorean DMC-12

Episode: "How Would You Kill Superman?"
Guest: Patton Oswalt

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

13. 1949 "Gmund" Porsche 356/2

Episode: "Comedy is a Concealed Weapon"
Guest: Jay Leno

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Dave S

12. 1958 Cadillac Eldorado

Episode: "You'll Never Play The Copa"
Guest: Don Rickles

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

11. 1950 Citroen 2CV

Episode: "No Lipsticks For Nuns"
Guest: Gad Elmaleh

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

10. 1966 Porsche 356 SC Cabriolet (ex Dutch Police)

Episode: "You Don't Want to Offend a Cannibal"
Guest: Barry Marder

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Barrett-Jackson

9. 1956 Chevrolet Corvette

Episode: "The Unsinkable Legend"
Guest: Jimmy Fallon

Comedians in cars getting coffee
Sony

8. 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge

Episode: "The Last Days of Howard Stern"
Guest: Howard Stern

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

7. 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302

Episode: "Smoking Past the Band"
Guest: Bill Burr

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Jack Snell

6. 1971 Ferrari Daytona

Episode: "I'm Wondering What It's Like To Date Me"
Guest: Amy Schumer

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Georg Sander

5. 1959 Porsche RSK Spyder

Episode: "You Look Amazing in the Wind"
Guest: Kevin Hart

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

4. 1969 Jaguar E-Type Series II

Episode: "I'm Going to Change Your Life Forever"
Guest: Sarah Silverman

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

3. 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS

Episode: "Really?!"
Guest: Seth Meyers

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

2. 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400S

Episode: "Kids Need Bullying"
Guest: Chris Rock

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Sony

1. The Paul Newman / David Letterman 1995 Volvo 960

Episode: "I Liike Kettlecorn"
Guest: David Letterman

