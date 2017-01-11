All The Cars From 'Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee,' Ranked

There have been a slew of great cars featured on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee—37 to be exact. And while most of them have been sublime pieces of history that anyone would love to take a ride in, some of them are just, well, old.
Here's all of 'em, ranked from worst to first.
37. 1971 AMC Gremlin
Episode: "The Sound of Virginity"
Guest: Jon Stewart
36. 1976 AMC Pacer
Episode: "The Over-Cheer"
Guests: George Costanza and Newman
35. 1960 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II
Episode: "I Want Sandwiches, I Want Chicken"
Guests: Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks
34. 1967 Austin-Healey 3000
Episode: "Mad Man in a Death Machine"
Guest: Ricky Gervais
33. 1952 Volkswagen Beetle
Episode: "Larry Eats a Pancake"
Guest: Larry David
32. 2012 Prevost X3-45 VIP
Episode: "It's Like Pushing a Building Off a Cliff"
Guest: Aziz Ansari
31. 1965 Saab 96 Monte Carlo 850
Episode: "I wasn't Told About This...With Special Feature: I'm Dying, Jerry"
Guest: Fred Armisen
30. 1966 MGB
Episode: "So You're Mellow and Tense?"
Guest: Todd Barry
29. 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite
Episode: "Happy Thanksgiving Miranda"
Guest: Miranda Sings
28. 1976 Ford LTD Country Squire
Episode: "A Little Hyper-Aware"
Guest: Sarah Jessica Parker
27. 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL
Episode: "Just a Lazy Shiftless Bastard"
Guest: Alec Baldwin
26. 1962 Volkswagen Bus
Episode: "It's Bubbly Time, Jerry"
Guest: Michael Richards
25. 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A
Episode: "A Monkey and a Lava Lamp"
Guest: Brian Regan
24. 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE
Episode: "I'm Going to Take A Percocet and Let That One Go"
Guest: Ali Wentworth
23. 1978 AMC AMX
Episode: "The Sound of Virginity"
Guest: Jon Stewart
22. 1959 Fiat 600 Jolly
Episode: "Comedy, Sex, and the Blue Numbers"
Guest: Louis C.K.
21. 1965 Buick Riviera
Episode: "Two Polish Airline Pilots"
Guest: George Wallace
20. 1967 Jaguar Mark 2
Episode: "Opera Pimp"
Guest: Robert Klein
19. 1994 Land Rover Defender 90
Episode: "The Unsinkable Legend: Part 1"
Guest: Jimmy Fallon
18. 1970 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL 6.3
Episode: "Unusable on the Internet"
Guest: Bob Einstein
17. 1976 Triumph TR6
Episode: "I Hear Downton Abbey Is Pretty Good"
Guests: Colin Quinn and Mario Joyner
16. 1963 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia
Episode: "A Taste of Hell From on High"
Guest: Joel Hodgson
15. 1967 Volvo 1800S
Episode: "Feces Are My Purview"
Guest: Tina Fey
14. 1981 DeLorean DMC-12
Episode: "How Would You Kill Superman?"
Guest: Patton Oswalt
13. 1949 "Gmund" Porsche 356/2
Episode: "Comedy is a Concealed Weapon"
Guest: Jay Leno
12. 1958 Cadillac Eldorado
Episode: "You'll Never Play The Copa"
Guest: Don Rickles
11. 1950 Citroen 2CV
Episode: "No Lipsticks For Nuns"
Guest: Gad Elmaleh
10. 1966 Porsche 356 SC Cabriolet (ex Dutch Police)
Episode: "You Don't Want to Offend a Cannibal"
Guest: Barry Marder
9. 1956 Chevrolet Corvette
Episode: "The Unsinkable Legend"
Guest: Jimmy Fallon
8. 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge
Episode: "The Last Days of Howard Stern"
Guest: Howard Stern
7. 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302
Episode: "Smoking Past the Band"
Guest: Bill Burr
6. 1971 Ferrari Daytona
Episode: "I'm Wondering What It's Like To Date Me"
Guest: Amy Schumer
5. 1959 Porsche RSK Spyder
Episode: "You Look Amazing in the Wind"
Guest: Kevin Hart
4. 1969 Jaguar E-Type Series II
Episode: "I'm Going to Change Your Life Forever"
Guest: Sarah Silverman
3. 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS
Episode: "Really?!"
Guest: Seth Meyers
2. 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400S
Episode: "Kids Need Bullying"
Guest: Chris Rock
1. The Paul Newman / David Letterman 1995 Volvo 960
Episode: "I Liike Kettlecorn"
Guest: David Letterman