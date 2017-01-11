The Definitive List of Every Available Car in the US With a Manual Transmission

Fact: A stick shift has the ability to make any car more engaging and fun to drive, both around town and on back roads.
Carmakers know this, and they’ve been listening: manual transmissions may be the dodo of the supercar world, but for cars you can actually afford, they aren’t nearly as endangered as you may think. The consummate car guy's secret anti-theft device is alive and kicking, and not only in performance cars and budget-friendly economy vehicles. What follows is every vehicle you can buy with a manual transmission in the United States. This list will be updated periodically to reflect the births and deaths of manually-shifted cars, trucks, and SUVs over time.
Aston Martin
Dodge
- Challenger
- Dart
- Ram 2500 and 3500
- Viper
Hyundai
Infiniti
Jaguar
*Starting with the 2016 model year.
Lotus
Mazda
Mercedes
Mitsubishi
Nissan
Subaru
