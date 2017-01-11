Cars

The Definitive List of Every Available Car in the US With a Manual Transmission

Published On 04/28/2015
Every car you can still buy with a manual transmission
BMW

Fact: A stick shift has the ability to make any car more engaging and fun to drive, both around town and on back roads.

Carmakers know this, and they’ve been listening: manual transmissions may be the dodo of the supercar world, but for cars you can actually afford, they aren’t nearly as endangered as you may think. The consummate car guy's secret anti-theft device is alive and kicking, and not only in performance cars and budget-friendly economy vehicles. What follows is every vehicle you can buy with a manual transmission in the United States. This list will be updated periodically to reflect the births and deaths of manually-shifted cars, trucks, and SUVs over time.
 

Every Manual Transmission You Can Buy in America
Aston Martin

Aston Martin

Ever Car You Can Still Buy With A Manual
Audi

Audi

*The R8's manual is discontinued for 2016, but it's available on the 2015 cars.

Every Car You Can Still Buy With A Manual
Aaron Miller

BMW

Every car you can buy right now with a manual
GM

Buick

Every Car You Can Buy Today With A Manual
GM

Cadillac

Every Car You Can Buy With A Manual Transmission
GM

Chevrolet

Cars You Can Still Get With A Manual
Aaron Miller

Dodge

Every Car You Can Currently Buy With A Manual
FCA

Fiat

Every Car You Can Buy With A Manual
Ford

Ford

Every Car You Can Currently Buy With A Manual
Honda

Honda

*From 2016 model year

Every Car You Can Currently Buy With A Manual
Hyundai

Hyundai

Cars You Can Still buy with a Manual
Infiniti

Infiniti

Cars you can still buy with a manual
Aaron Miller

Jaguar

*Starting with the 2016 model year.

Cars you can still get with a Manual
Jeep

Jeep

Cars you can still buy with a manual
Kia

Kia

 

Cars you can still get with a stick shift
Lotus

Lotus

The Cars You Can Still Buy With A Manual
Mazda

Mazda

Cars you can still buy with a manual
Mercedes

Mercedes

Cars you can still get with a manual transmission
MINI

MINI

Every Car You Can Buy With A Manual
Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi

Every Car you can still buy with a manual transmission
Nissan

Nissan

Every car yoiu can still buy with a manual
Porsche

Porsche

Cars you can still get with a manual transmission
Scion

Scion

*Starting with 2016 model year

Cars you can still get with a standard transmission
Aaron Miller/Thrillist

Subaru

Cars you can still get with a manual transmission
Toyota

Toyota

Cars you can still buy with a manual transmission
VW

Volkswagen

