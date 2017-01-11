Cars

7 Ex-Military Vehicles On eBay That Would Dominate Fury Road

Fury Road Ready Vehicles
Terradyne
"As the world fell it was hard to know who was more crazy. Me...or everyone else."—Max Rockatanski, Mad Max: Fury Road


If you ever find yourself trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic wasteland filled with sociopaths, you'll wish you'd have purchased one of these...

Ex Military Vehclees on eBay
naczelnik

1942 Jeep GPW

This is one of the Jeeps that was made by Ford during the hight of WWII to help fill the numbers for our troops. Not only did this particular one survive the war, it survived the 70 years that followed. It has been restored, but every piece is still original. [See more]

ex military vehicles on ebay
northeastmilitaryvehicleservicesllc

1943 Studebaker T24 Weasel

For all those times you've felt the intense need for your own personal-sized tank, meet the Weasel. Realistically, the only way to get this stuck in anything is if you're really trying to, and it's light enough that you can tow it to your favorite playpen using a normal truck. [See more]

Fury Road-Ready Vehicles
sifcoo3

2012 Terradyne Gurkha RPV

If this Canadian military armored vehicle looks familiar to you, that's because it was in the RoboCop remake. As in, the exact Gurkha that's for sale here. It was a demo for Terradyne before becoming the very first Gurkha imported to the US, where it became the pride of OCP. It's back to a more friendly beige now, and also boasts a few non-military items...like are conditioning. [See more]

Fury road ready vehicles
fredo2azu

Custom M35A2 Crew Cab

If you're one of those people who thinks a Hummer is simply too small, meet its bigger, badder brother. If ever there was a pickup truck for the end of the world, this is it. The tires alone are nearly four feet all, and the bed's high enough off the ground that it has to raise like a dump truck so you can get everything out. [See more]

Mad Max Ready Rides
tevomax

1987 AM General M1046 HMMV

The Humvee you're looking at started out life as a missile carrier. After spending a couple of decades in service, it was retired and given a very thorough restoration. Mechanically speaking, it's as good as new, and it still has most of its bulletproofing intact. [See more]

The best ex military rides on ebay
old-duff

1929 Ford Model A Pickup

Technically this Model A never served in the military. Still, it was upgraded to military spec during its restoration with plenty of period-correct accessories and a hardwood-framed canopy over the troop seats in back. [See more]

The best ex military rides on ebay for your inner mad max
surfsup63

1970 AM General M151A2

According to the seller, this Jeep saw active duty in the Persian Gulf during Desert Storm, and upon its return stateside was the primary transportation for a wounded Veteran. [See more]


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He’d love to take that Weasel out for a ride.

