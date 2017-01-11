7 Ex-Military Vehicles On eBay That Would Dominate Fury Road

"As the world fell it was hard to know who was more crazy. Me...or everyone else."—Max Rockatanski, Mad Max: Fury Road
If you ever find yourself trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic wasteland filled with sociopaths, you'll wish you'd have purchased one of these...
1942 Jeep GPW
This is one of the Jeeps that was made by Ford during the hight of WWII to help fill the numbers for our troops. Not only did this particular one survive the war, it survived the 70 years that followed. It has been restored, but every piece is still original.
1943 Studebaker T24 Weasel
For all those times you've felt the intense need for your own personal-sized tank, meet the Weasel. Realistically, the only way to get this stuck in anything is if you're really trying to, and it's light enough that you can tow it to your favorite playpen using a normal truck.
2012 Terradyne Gurkha RPV
If this Canadian military armored vehicle looks familiar to you, that's because it was in the RoboCop remake. As in, the exact Gurkha that's for sale here. It was a demo for Terradyne before becoming the very first Gurkha imported to the US, where it became the pride of OCP. It's back to a more friendly beige now, and also boasts a few non-military items...like are conditioning.
Custom M35A2 Crew Cab
If you're one of those people who thinks a Hummer is simply too small, meet its bigger, badder brother. If ever there was a pickup truck for the end of the world, this is it. The tires alone are nearly four feet all, and the bed's high enough off the ground that it has to raise like a dump truck so you can get everything out.
1987 AM General M1046 HMMV
The Humvee you're looking at started out life as a missile carrier. After spending a couple of decades in service, it was retired and given a very thorough restoration. Mechanically speaking, it's as good as new, and it still has most of its bulletproofing intact.
1929 Ford Model A Pickup
Technically this Model A never served in the military. Still, it was upgraded to military spec during its restoration with plenty of period-correct accessories and a hardwood-framed canopy over the troop seats in back.
1970 AM General M151A2
According to the seller, this Jeep saw active duty in the Persian Gulf during Desert Storm, and upon its return stateside was the primary transportation for a wounded Veteran.
