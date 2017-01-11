I Asked An Expert How To Buy A Used Car

You've narrowed your search down and know exactly what kind of car you want, but when it comes time to buy, how can you be sure you’re not getting ripped off?

Recently we caught up with Steven Lang, who co-runs a site called Trade-In Quality Index, a database of information compiled by mechanics over the course of nearly 600,000 vehicle inspections. Indeed, Mr. Lang knows a thing or two about the buying process, since he’s usually the guy on the other end of the deal.