This Is What A German Jaguar Looks Like

The Sexiest Jaguar F-Type You Can Buy
Startech

Startech is an offshoot of Brabus, which is the insane company that routinely pops out 800-900 hp Mercedes rides like they're Tic Tacs. One of Startech's designers sat down and thought about how to better enhance the already sexy as hell Jaguar F-Type. He came up with the carbon fiber-laden beauty currently occupying every corner of your mind.

Welcome the Startech Jaguar F-Type.

The Sexiest Jaguar F-Type
Startech

First, there's a ton of carbon fiber on this beaut. Check out the front skirt in the top photo, then ogle those side sills, aimed to prevent air from getting caught up by the rotation of the wheels at high speed.

The Sexiest F Type You Can Buy
Jaguar F Type

While you may expect a carbon fiber diffuser out back, the execution of the design, the way it fits to the lines of the car, and the sheer beauty of the carbon are a thing to behold.

The Startech Jaguar F Type
Startech
 

Then, you get to the interior, where everything is done to the customer's spec. Quilted leather? More burled walnut and carbon fiber? Coming right up.

Startech Jaguar
Startech

Startech finishes off the look by adding its own 21-inch wheels in whatever color you want, then lowering the car by about an inch so it sits nice and flush.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He'd love to see that carbon fiber in person.

