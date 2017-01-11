12 Things You Didn't Know About Air Force One

The White House says it on their own website: "Air Force One is one of the most recognizable symbols of the presidency." We'll finish their thought: "...due to Harrison Ford."

From its humble beginnings as an amphibious sea boat to its use with the Obama administration today, the president's Boeing VC-25 stands on its own as one of the most iconic and well-crafted airplanes in the world. And while you may recall President Harrison Ford politely asking Russian terrorist Gary Oldman to get off his plane, you might not actually know much more.