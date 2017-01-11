Cars

This Is What Ferrari Formula 1 Cars Might Look Like In The Future

02/17/2015

Ferrari's design wing just dropped a new concept Formula One car, creatively named the Ferrari F1 Concept, and it's absolutely gorgeous. Or, depending on your personal tastes, atrocious. Either way, the company wants to know your thoughts and has gone so far as to setup a new microsite to poll the public's opinion.

Amid cries that the current crop of F1 cars are a bit ugly, this is Ferrari's take on how they should look in the near future. Fundamentally, it's fairly similar to today's cars, but with some IndyCar-type safety measures around the wheels, and some stunning (or hideous) body work.

Go on then, tell 'em what you think.


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He's sold. He'd love to see a style like this in F1 in 2017.

