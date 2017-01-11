Cars

The Twin-Turbo Ferrari-Powered Alfa Romeo 4C

Published On 11/18/2014
All Images: Lazzarini Design

The Alfa Romeo 4C is one of the most beautiful sets of wheels you can buy today. It's predominantly assembled from carbon fiber, handles better than the vast majority of cars on the road, and does so with just 237 hp under the hood.

Enter the 4C Definitiva from Lazzarini Design. Doling out 738 hp from a Hennessey-helped twin-turbocharged Ferrari V8, it's the kind of concept that needs to happen. And soon.

The Ferrari Powered Alfa Romeo 4C Definitiva

The whole car screams  4C on steroids. It's sporting extra-wide flares for both the front and rear tires, paired with revised aero work on pretty much every surface. A car this light and powerful is going to need all the help it can get to stay on the ground.

Ferrari Powered Alfa Romeo 4C Definitiva

That engine though. Texas-based Hennessey has already proven that they can put a couple of turbos on it, crank up the boost, and keep the car from becoming the world's most expensive grenade. In a car that weighs only 2500 lbs, 738 hp is insane. 

Ferrari Powered Alfa Romeo 4C

The stats are as impressive as you'd expect: 60 mph is just 2.5 seconds away, and the quarter mile flies by in well under 10 seconds. But of course, there's a catch...

There isn't even the slightest hint of a price, or whether this will make it past the concept stage, so this may be as close as you'll ever get to seeing one. Still, one can dream...


Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor, and can be found on Twitter. He really thought about calling this a Shelby-ized Ferrari Alfa, but thought that would confuse and anger pretty much everyone

