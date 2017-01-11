Ferrari's New 600 HP 458 Convertible Is Here

If you've been ruing the absence of a topless 458 Italia with a bit more oomph under the hood, Ferrari has been listening. They've just dropped the 458 Speciale A—A, as in Aperte, Italian for "open," and it's oddly gorgeous.
The all-aluminum top can be raised and lowered in 14 seconds, but more impressively, it adds relatively little weight—just over 100 pounds—to the car.
Meanwhile, behind the driver, the V8 has been tweaked to the tune of 596 hp, which means 60 mph happens in slightly over three seconds.
As with the non-spider version, the 458 retains active aerodynamics at the front and rear to ensure the best possible grip.
Ferrari claims a full redesign of the seats, though what that really translates to is a new pattern of Alcantara and leather. Still, they're pretty sweet looking.
Not that any of those styling changes matter once you put the car in track mode, though.
Take a look at the rest of the car, below.
