Ferrari's New 600 HP 458 Convertible Is Here

458 Speciale A
All Photos: Ferrari

If you've been ruing the absence of a topless 458 Italia with a bit more oomph under the hood, Ferrari has been listening. They've just dropped the 458 Speciale A—A, as in Aperte, Italian for "open," and it's oddly gorgeous.

The new 600 hp Ferrari convertible

The all-aluminum top can be raised and lowered in 14 seconds, but more impressively, it adds relatively little weight—just over 100 pounds—to the car.

The 600 hp Ferrari convertible

Meanwhile, behind the driver, the V8 has been tweaked to the tune of 596 hp, which means 60 mph happens in slightly over three seconds. 

The 600 hp Ferrari convertible

As with the non-spider version, the 458 retains active aerodynamics at the front and rear to ensure the best possible grip.

The 600 hp Ferrari convertible

Ferrari claims a full redesign of the seats, though what that really translates to is a new pattern of Alcantara and leather. Still, they're pretty sweet looking.

The 600 hp Ferrari convertible

Not that any of those styling changes matter once you put the car in track mode, though.

Take a look at the rest of the car, below.

The 600 hp Ferrari convertible
The 600 hp Ferrari convertible
The 600 hp Ferrari convertible

Aaron Miller is the Rides editor for Supercompressor. If Ferrari happened to drop one of these in his driveway, he thinks he could get used to the view.  He can be reached on Twitter, where he doesn't actually own a Ferrari.

