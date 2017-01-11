I Drove a Volvo V60 Straight Through Donner Pass

Deep within the Donner Pass, there are giant redwoods on my right, a jarring cliff face to my left, and a very sharp hairpin coming up that's suddenly elevated my heart rate. I’m cognizant that if I push harder than what I, or the car, can safely handle, I’ll be labeled as that guy for the rest of my career…assuming I survive to shoulder the embarrassment. Did I mention I'm in a station wagon? The Volvo V60 Cross Country to get specific.

It’s a lifted, all-wheel drive version of Volvo’s ubiquitous wagon, and after testing its boundaries, I think it's ready for prime time.